Alia Bhatt: Disha Patani to Shraddha Kapoor, 5 times the Brahmastra star's style collided with other stars

Alia Bhatt's style was donned by these Bollywood actresses

Alia Bhatt never fails to impress the audience with her performances and recently she has surprised her fans with yet another news. The actress will be soon in a social drama directed by none other than Saket Chaudhary who directed Hindi Medium. The diva was recently in Ooty for the shoot of her movie, Sadak 2 and has taken up a new way to interact with her fans. The actress who launched her own youtube channel to give her fans an insight into her life gave us glimpses of her Africa Safari, her styling for an awards show, what she eats in a day to her new apartment in the city. Alia's style sense raises higher and higher every passing day. We are in love with all her looks from off duty looks, red carpet looks and looks from her movies. Although today we have these stunning pictures where you will see several other actresses in B-Town donning the same outfits as the Raazi star.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani