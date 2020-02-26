Home
/
Photos
/
Alia Bhatt
/
Alia Bhatt: Disha Patani to Shraddha Kapoor, 5 times the Brahmastra star's style collided with other stars

Alia Bhatt: Disha Patani to Shraddha Kapoor, 5 times the Brahmastra star's style collided with other stars

Alia Bhatt's impeccable style is inspiring to us as well as to few of the divas in Bollywood as well. Have a look at these Bollywood actresses who were seen wearing the same outfit as the Raazi star.
2389 reads Mumbai Updated: February 26, 2020 04:22 pm
  • 1 / 6
    Alia Bhatt's style was donned by these Bollywood actresses

    Alia Bhatt's style was donned by these Bollywood actresses

    Alia Bhatt never fails to impress the audience with her performances and recently she has surprised her fans with yet another news. The actress will be soon in a social drama directed by none other than Saket Chaudhary who directed Hindi Medium. The diva was recently in Ooty for the shoot of her movie, Sadak 2 and has taken up a new way to interact with her fans. The actress who launched her own youtube channel to give her fans an insight into her life gave us glimpses of her Africa Safari, her styling for an awards show, what she eats in a day to her new apartment in the city. Alia's style sense raises higher and higher every passing day. We are in love with all her looks from off duty looks, red carpet looks and looks from her movies. Although today we have these stunning pictures where you will see several other actresses in B-Town donning the same outfits as the Raazi star.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 2 / 6
    Anushka Sharma

    Anushka Sharma

    Anushka Sharma was spotted donning the same outfit as Alia in a house of Masaba skirt.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 3 / 6
    Pooja Hegde

    Pooja Hegde

    The two actresses were spotted in casual outings wearing the same polka dot black dress.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 4 / 6
    Disha Patani

    Disha Patani

    Alia and Disha sported the same gold metallic skirt while Alia attended an event, Disha was spotted wearing the same for an outing.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani/Instagram

  • 5 / 6
    Shraddha Kapoor

    Shraddha Kapoor

    The two divas were seen opting for the same outfit by the same designer at two different events.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 6
    Janhvi Kapoor

    Janhvi Kapoor

    Alia and Janhvi wore identical traditional golden lehenga at two different wedding receptions in the city. Whose style do you like better?

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

Add new comment

You May Also Like These

Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal to Akshay Kumar: Here are the lesser known debut movies of the Bollywood stars
Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal to Akshay Kumar: Here are the lesser known debut movies of the Bollywood stars
Malaika Arora\'s workout attire can beat any millennial\'s wardrobe as she gets papped near her yoga studio
Malaika Arora's workout attire can beat any millennial's wardrobe as she gets papped near her yoga studio
Samantha Akkineni to Nayanthara: Here\'s what South actresses say about Bollywood & their debut in Hindi films
Samantha Akkineni to Nayanthara: Here's what South actresses say about Bollywood & their debut in Hindi films
Kiara Advani and her deep rooted connections in Bollywood will surprise you, Read on
Kiara Advani and her deep rooted connections in Bollywood will surprise you, Read on
Raashi Khanna to Taapsee Pannu: Actresses who aren\'t actually South Indian but are ruling South film industry
Raashi Khanna to Taapsee Pannu: Actresses who aren't actually South Indian but are ruling South film industry
PHOTOS: Janhvi Kapoor aces her no makeup look as she gets papped outside her Pilates class
PHOTOS: Janhvi Kapoor aces her no makeup look as she gets papped outside her Pilates class

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement