Alia Bhatt to Disha Patani; When B Town stars donned experimental checkered outfits & raised the bar of style
Alia Bhatt to Disha Patani, Kiara Advani have one thing in common apart from being stunners on screen, they never shy away from experimenting with their style. Today we have these checkered outfits donned by actors in B Town check them out.
Pinkvilla Desk
Mumbai
Updated: June 2, 2020 01:27 pm
Check out these experimental checkered outfits donned by stars
Style and glamour are best friends of Bollywood stars. Actors and actresses take a lot of time to look beautiful on- and off-screen. In the middle of their back-to-back ventures other than films, they have to take an extra effort to look good all the time and what's better than stunning outfits to add that glamour. The year 2019, saw a lot of trends followed by our stars from statement sleeves to neon colors. With some of our stars like Deepika, Aishwarya, Kangana talking their style international and making India proud with their bold choices in their outfits which left the entire nation surprised. Priyanka Chopra Jonas' daring choices for several international events made headlines nationally and internationally as well. For Grammys 2020, the star wore an ivory gown, Ralph & Russo bell-sleeved gown, c with deep neckline till her belly button. The outfit also included a back fringe draping and a mermaid-style hem decorated with a slight floral pastel design. She matched her look with chic colored waves, a discreet side part, and a soft smoky, bronzed eye. Another trend which garnered a lot of attention was the return of checkered prints, from co-ord sets to midi dresses, the trend found its way back last year. Actress Alia Bhatt made her debut appearance at boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor's annual Kapoor Christmas lunch in a baby blue crop top with checkered sleeves paired with long pink baby and blue flowy skirt checkered. In order to complete the easy-breezy look, the actress added white strappy high heels, a fresh beauty look and sported a beachy waves hairstyle. Today we have these other actors who sported some experimental checkered outfits. Take a look.
Photo Credit : viral bhayani
Ranveer Singh
Ranveer Singh is known for his uncommon style in Bollywood and he sported a long checkered overcoat for his airport look.
Photo Credit : viral bhayani
Ananya Panday
Ananya Panday sported a checkered blazer mini dress in black and white with statement sleeves.
Photo Credit : Instagram
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Kareena Kapoor Khan's voluminous sleeves with a camel coloured skirt is the perfect look for a party.
Photo Credit : Instagram
Tara Sutaria
Tara Sutaria's blue gingham two piece co ord set is the perfect choice for a sunny summer day.
Photo Credit : viral bhayani
Priyanka Chopra Jonas
Priyanka Chopra Jonas wore a midi dress without sleeves having different checkered prints all over her dress during one of her initial visits to India with Nick Jonas.
Photo Credit : viral bhayani
Deepika Padukone
Deepika Padukone's sky blue checkered set is perfect for your brunch outing.
Photo Credit : Instagram
Kiara Advani
Kiara Advani's black and white bootcut pants and tunic top is one of our favourite experimental looks of the actress.
Photo Credit : viral bhayani
Disha Patani
Disha donned bootcut checkered blue pants for a promotional look and we loved her style.
Photo Credit : Instagram
Anushka Sharma
Anushka Sharma's navy blue and black Gucci jumpsuit was a stunner at an event. She also donned a statement ear cuff with the same.
Photo Credit : Instagram
Kangana Ranaut
Kangana Ranaut donned a beige pantsuit in checkered prints and gave major boss lady vibes.
Photo Credit : Instagram
Alia Bhatt
Alia Bhatt's pink and blue checkered skirt and crop top gave us some good cues for summer dressing.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
Shahid Kapoor
Shahid Kapoor in a black and white matching tux set for an event looking dapper as ever with wife Mira Rajput.
Photo Credit : viral bhayani
Add new comment