Advertisement
Home
/
Photos
/
Alia Bhatt
/
Alia Bhatt to Disha Patani; When B Town stars donned experimental checkered outfits & raised the bar of style

Alia Bhatt to Disha Patani; When B Town stars donned experimental checkered outfits & raised the bar of style

Alia Bhatt to Disha Patani, Kiara Advani have one thing in common apart from being stunners on screen, they never shy away from experimenting with their style. Today we have these checkered outfits donned by actors in B Town check them out.
10715 reads Mumbai Updated: June 2, 2020 01:27 pm
  • 1 / 13
    Check out these experimental checkered outfits donned by stars

    Check out these experimental checkered outfits donned by stars

    Style and glamour are best friends of Bollywood stars. Actors and actresses take a lot of time to look beautiful on- and off-screen. In the middle of their back-to-back ventures other than films, they have to take an extra effort to look good all the time and what's better than stunning outfits to add that glamour. The year 2019, saw a lot of trends followed by our stars from statement sleeves to neon colors. With some of our stars like Deepika, Aishwarya, Kangana talking their style international and making India proud with their bold choices in their outfits which left the entire nation surprised. Priyanka Chopra Jonas' daring choices for several international events made headlines nationally and internationally as well. For Grammys 2020, the star wore an ivory gown, Ralph & Russo bell-sleeved gown, c with deep neckline till her belly button. The outfit also included a back fringe draping and a mermaid-style hem decorated with a slight floral pastel design. She matched her look with chic colored waves, a discreet side part, and a soft smoky, bronzed eye. Another trend which garnered a lot of attention was the return of checkered prints, from co-ord sets to midi dresses, the trend found its way back last year. Actress Alia Bhatt made her debut appearance at boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor's annual Kapoor Christmas lunch in a baby blue crop top with checkered sleeves paired with long pink baby and blue flowy skirt checkered. In order to complete the easy-breezy look, the actress added white strappy high heels, a fresh beauty look and sported a beachy waves hairstyle. Today we have these other actors who sported some experimental checkered outfits. Take a look.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 2 / 13
    Ranveer Singh

    Ranveer Singh

    Ranveer Singh is known for his uncommon style in Bollywood and he sported a long checkered overcoat for his airport look.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 3 / 13
    Ananya Panday

    Ananya Panday

    Ananya Panday sported a checkered blazer mini dress in black and white with statement sleeves.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 13
    Kareena Kapoor Khan

    Kareena Kapoor Khan

    Kareena Kapoor Khan's voluminous sleeves with a camel coloured skirt is the perfect look for a party.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 13
    Tara Sutaria

    Tara Sutaria

    Tara Sutaria's blue gingham two piece co ord set is the perfect choice for a sunny summer day.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

    Advertisement
  • 6 / 13
    Priyanka Chopra Jonas

    Priyanka Chopra Jonas

    Priyanka Chopra Jonas wore a midi dress without sleeves having different checkered prints all over her dress during one of her initial visits to India with Nick Jonas.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 7 / 13
    Deepika Padukone

    Deepika Padukone

    Deepika Padukone's sky blue checkered set is perfect for your brunch outing.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 13
    Kiara Advani

    Kiara Advani

    Kiara Advani's black and white bootcut pants and tunic top is one of our favourite experimental looks of the actress.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 9 / 13
    Disha Patani

    Disha Patani

    Disha donned bootcut checkered blue pants for a promotional look and we loved her style.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 10 / 13
    Anushka Sharma

    Anushka Sharma

    Anushka Sharma's navy blue and black Gucci jumpsuit was a stunner at an event. She also donned a statement ear cuff with the same.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 11 / 13
    Kangana Ranaut

    Kangana Ranaut

    Kangana Ranaut donned a beige pantsuit in checkered prints and gave major boss lady vibes.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 12 / 13
    Alia Bhatt

    Alia Bhatt

    Alia Bhatt's pink and blue checkered skirt and crop top gave us some good cues for summer dressing.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 13 / 13
    Shahid Kapoor

    Shahid Kapoor

    Shahid Kapoor in a black and white matching tux set for an event looking dapper as ever with wife Mira Rajput.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

Add new comment

You May Also Like These

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement