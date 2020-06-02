Alia Bhatt to Disha Patani; When B Town stars donned experimental checkered outfits & raised the bar of style

1 / 13

Check out these experimental checkered outfits donned by stars

Style and glamour are best friends of Bollywood stars. Actors and actresses take a lot of time to look beautiful on- and off-screen. In the middle of their back-to-back ventures other than films, they have to take an extra effort to look good all the time and what's better than stunning outfits to add that glamour. The year 2019, saw a lot of trends followed by our stars from statement sleeves to neon colors. With some of our stars like Deepika, Aishwarya, Kangana talking their style international and making India proud with their bold choices in their outfits which left the entire nation surprised. Priyanka Chopra Jonas' daring choices for several international events made headlines nationally and internationally as well. For Grammys 2020, the star wore an ivory gown, Ralph & Russo bell-sleeved gown, c with deep neckline till her belly button. The outfit also included a back fringe draping and a mermaid-style hem decorated with a slight floral pastel design. She matched her look with chic colored waves, a discreet side part, and a soft smoky, bronzed eye. Another trend which garnered a lot of attention was the return of checkered prints, from co-ord sets to midi dresses, the trend found its way back last year. Actress Alia Bhatt made her debut appearance at boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor's annual Kapoor Christmas lunch in a baby blue crop top with checkered sleeves paired with long pink baby and blue flowy skirt checkered. In order to complete the easy-breezy look, the actress added white strappy high heels, a fresh beauty look and sported a beachy waves hairstyle. Today we have these other actors who sported some experimental checkered outfits. Take a look.

Photo Credit : viral bhayani