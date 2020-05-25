Advertisement
Alia Bhatt ditched western outfits for a desi promotional looks and we loved every bit of it, Check PHOTOS

Alia Bhatt ditched western outfits for a desi promotional looks and we loved every bit of it, Check PHOTOS

Alia Bhatt's poised style statements in traditional outfits during her movie promotional events are here to drive your Monday blues away.
3620 reads Mumbai Updated: May 25, 2020 07:45 am
  1 / 15
    Check out these traditional promotional looks of Alia Bhatt

    Check out these traditional promotional looks of Alia Bhatt

    As we were looking up for celebrity-inspired Eid looks, we couldn't help but notice one celebrity who aced the desi look at several movie promotions. We are talking about Alia Bhatt who gave a chic style twist to some amazing traditional looks. Alia who was last seen in the movie, Kalank donned some really unconventional traditional wear for her promotional tours for the movie. One winning look was a saree she wore during the promotions of Kalank, Bhatt opted for a Benarasi sari in soft pink, coral, and sage green colors, paired with a conventional blouse with a plunging neckline. With her elegance, Bhatt accentuated her six-yard drape with a single accessory that often shows that less is always enough. Portraying her love for minimal fashion style. In 2020, Alia Bhatt was expected to have three releases Sadak 2, Brahmastra, and Kathiawadi Gangubai. Even though all the three films were supposed to be released sometime in 2020, the current crisis may impact the dates of all the films. Sadak 2 will see the Alia and Mahesh Bhatt father-daughter duo working together in a film for the first time. Alia will also be seen in the film Brahmastra, together with her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor for the first time. The film is said to be a trilogy with the first part scheduled for release in December 2020. The movie stars including Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, and Mouni Roy. We can't wait for things to be normal again so that we are able to our favourite celebs once again in their best styles. To drive your Monday blues away, take a look at these stunning Indian outfits sported by Alia Bhatt during her movie promotions.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  2 / 15
    A stunner in white

    A stunner in white

    A white spaghetti kurta is a must-have this summer.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  3 / 15
    When she stepped out in royal blue

    When she stepped out in royal blue

    Looking every bit of legal in this Anarkali!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  4 / 15
    Sunshine yellow set

    Sunshine yellow set

    Alia sported this amazing sunshine yellow set and we loved everything from hair to makeup along with the outfit in this look.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  5 / 15
    Black Anarkali set

    Black Anarkali set

    Alia went for a clean beauty look along with a black Anarkali with ivory work.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  6 / 15
    Another classic white Anarkali

    Another classic white Anarkali

    Alia knows that white is her colour for sure.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  7 / 15
    Soft pink Patiala set

    Soft pink Patiala set

    How stunning is this Patiala set, it's simple yet elegant.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  8 / 15
    Always a fan of the camera

    Always a fan of the camera

    Her multicoloured kurta is surely adding up to her beauty.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  9 / 15
    Cute throwback picture

    Cute throwback picture

    Alia trying to escape the sunlight in this gorgeous red desi look is winning our hearts.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  10 / 15
    How gorgeous is this?

    How gorgeous is this?

    We love the experimental halter neck kurta in this outfit.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  11 / 15
    A dreamy blue Anarkali

    A dreamy blue Anarkali

    A maxi length blue heavily embroidered Anarkali with a pretty dupatta.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  12 / 15
    Giving a twist

    Giving a twist

    Alia in an Indo western maxi dress designed by the legendary Sabyasachi.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  13 / 15
    Her impeccable fashion choices

    Her impeccable fashion choices

    Her fashion revolution since her debut and choices have changed tremendously.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  14 / 15
    Red never looked this drop dead gorgeous

    Red never looked this drop dead gorgeous

    Alia in another stunning red spaghetti suit for her promotional look.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  15 / 15
    All pink look

    All pink look

    Pink never fails to slay and impress.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

Add new comment

