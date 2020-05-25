Alia Bhatt ditched western outfits for a desi promotional looks and we loved every bit of it, Check PHOTOS

1 / 15

Check out these traditional promotional looks of Alia Bhatt

As we were looking up for celebrity-inspired Eid looks, we couldn't help but notice one celebrity who aced the desi look at several movie promotions. We are talking about Alia Bhatt who gave a chic style twist to some amazing traditional looks. Alia who was last seen in the movie, Kalank donned some really unconventional traditional wear for her promotional tours for the movie. One winning look was a saree she wore during the promotions of Kalank, Bhatt opted for a Benarasi sari in soft pink, coral, and sage green colors, paired with a conventional blouse with a plunging neckline. With her elegance, Bhatt accentuated her six-yard drape with a single accessory that often shows that less is always enough. Portraying her love for minimal fashion style. In 2020, Alia Bhatt was expected to have three releases Sadak 2, Brahmastra, and Kathiawadi Gangubai. Even though all the three films were supposed to be released sometime in 2020, the current crisis may impact the dates of all the films. Sadak 2 will see the Alia and Mahesh Bhatt father-daughter duo working together in a film for the first time. Alia will also be seen in the film Brahmastra, together with her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor for the first time. The film is said to be a trilogy with the first part scheduled for release in December 2020. The movie stars including Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, and Mouni Roy. We can't wait for things to be normal again so that we are able to our favourite celebs once again in their best styles. To drive your Monday blues away, take a look at these stunning Indian outfits sported by Alia Bhatt during her movie promotions.

Photo Credit : Instagram