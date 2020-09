1 / 7

Alia Bhatt shows to stun in a jumpsuit

Alia Bhatt is one of the most popular actresses in Bollywood. She made her debut with Karan Johar's Student of the Year and later went on to star in many films which proved her versatility as an actress. Her films include Highway, Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Gully Boy, Raazi, Dear Zindagi, Kapoor & Sons, Udta Punjab, Kalank and more. The actress was recently seen opposite Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjay Dutt in Sadak 2. Up next, she will be seen opposite Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, and Mouni Roy in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra. She has also signed Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiwadi. Fans of the actress are eagerly waiting for her upcoming project. Other than that, she will also be seen in Karan Johar's multi-starrer film Takht. There's no doubt that Alia Bhatt is an incredible actor. However, apart from being known as a brilliant performer, Alia has always managed to create buzz due to her ravishing looks. She is known to have an impeccable sense of style. From pulling off a monochrome look to slaying a traditional avatar or acing a denim on denim look, Alia always impresses. Time and again, Alia has proven that she is at the top of her game when it comes to fashion. If you have been keeping up with her fashion, then you'd agree that jumpsuit is a part of her wardrobe. Time and again, Alia has worn jumpsuits and proven her love for the same. Even recently, she stepped out in the city wearing a black jumpsuit. Speaking of that, here's a look at her most stylish looks in a jumpsuit.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani