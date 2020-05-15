Alia Bhatt: Floral to multicoloured; Sadak 2 star's splendid collection of sarees is worth your attention

1 / 10

Alia Bhatt's collection of sarees is worth checking out

From a glam debut in Karan Johar's Student Of The Year, winning over the critics with her performance in Highway to delivering endless brilliant performances in films like Udta Punjab, Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Raazi to Kalank, Alia Bhatt has truly made her mark in this industry and created a niche for herself. Apart from being a bundle of talent, the Brahmastra star is also extremely stylish and never fails to impress with her brilliant style game. Be it her airport look, casual outing, parties, award shows or her gorgeous traditional lehengas, she pulls it off with sheer grace and elegance. She has turned out to be a style icon for the millennials as she never fails to make heads turn with her spectacular looks. The diva has hired the right army of people to make sure she is fashionable and chic always. Speaking about what fashion means to her, Alia said in an interview, “Style and fashion are not just about the way you look, it’s about the way you feel. What I liked about the platform is that it’s bridging the gap between the individual and the expert. You may have an inherent sense of style but may need some help to put it together,” Be it a red carpet gown, a classic pantsuit or a traditional saree, Raazi star carries it off like a pro! Have a look at some of her best looks in a saree which left the fashion police stunned!

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani