Advertisement
Home
/
Photos
/
Alia Bhatt
/
Alia Bhatt: Floral to multicoloured; Sadak 2 star's splendid collection of sarees is worth your attention

Alia Bhatt: Floral to multicoloured; Sadak 2 star's splendid collection of sarees is worth your attention

Alia Bhatt is a bonafide actress and a true blue fashionista. Check out the star's amazing looks in a saree which will leave you spellbound.
91441 reads Mumbai Updated: May 16, 2020 02:44 pm
  • 1 / 10
    Alia Bhatt's collection of sarees is worth checking out

    Alia Bhatt's collection of sarees is worth checking out

    From a glam debut in Karan Johar's Student Of The Year, winning over the critics with her performance in Highway to delivering endless brilliant performances in films like Udta Punjab, Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Raazi to Kalank, Alia Bhatt has truly made her mark in this industry and created a niche for herself. Apart from being a bundle of talent, the Brahmastra star is also extremely stylish and never fails to impress with her brilliant style game. Be it her airport look, casual outing, parties, award shows or her gorgeous traditional lehengas, she pulls it off with sheer grace and elegance. She has turned out to be a style icon for the millennials as she never fails to make heads turn with her spectacular looks. The diva has hired the right army of people to make sure she is fashionable and chic always. Speaking about what fashion means to her, Alia said in an interview, “Style and fashion are not just about the way you look, it’s about the way you feel. What I liked about the platform is that it’s bridging the gap between the individual and the expert. You may have an inherent sense of style but may need some help to put it together,” Be it a red carpet gown, a classic pantsuit or a traditional saree, Raazi star carries it off like a pro! Have a look at some of her best looks in a saree which left the fashion police stunned!

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 2 / 10
    Printed yellow-green ensemble

    Printed yellow-green ensemble

    Alia wore a Sabyasachi saree, a printed yellow-green one and paired it with an off-shoulder blouse. The overall look was one that was quite balanced and we love those earrings that she accessorised it with.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 3 / 10
    Defining elegance

    Defining elegance

    For an award ceremony, Ms Bhatt put her most colourful foot forward. She picked out a saree by designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee. The saree bore multi-colour stripes and sequins with a thick embroidered border. She paired it with a blouse that featured a plunging neckline that also bore loads of embroidery.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 4 / 10
    When you want to keep it simple

    When you want to keep it simple

    Keeping away from her athleisure looks, Alia opted for a gorgeous drape by Picchika as she stepped out for the Durga Puja festivities. The actress opted for a scarlet floral number that was simple yet feminine.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 5 / 10
    Stunning as ever in a floral ensemble!

    Stunning as ever in a floral ensemble!

    The actress looked gorgeous as ever as she donned a floral nine yards by Designer Manish Malhotra. The yellow saree featured pink floral prints all over that was accompanied by a bright gold border around its hem.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

    Advertisement
  • 6 / 10
    Pulling off a traditional red carpet with ease

    Pulling off a traditional red carpet with ease

    For the red carpet appearance, she wore a look from Sabyasachi's Spring 2019 collection. The actress looked lovely in red organza, embroidered saree that she teamed with a matching red blouse.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 7 / 10
    Beauty personified in pink ethnic wear

    Beauty personified in pink ethnic wear

    Alia looked pretty in a pink tone on tone saree by Manish Malhotra that she paired with a beige embroidered blouse. Hair tied up in a bun decorated with flowers, a pair of earrings from Amrapali and a glossy lip rounded her lookout.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 8 / 10
    Giving the saree an unconventional twist

    Giving the saree an unconventional twist

    The Gangubai Kathiawadi star wore the concept palazzo saree for her best friends wedding. For the day, she chose a bright blue hue and styled it with a contrasting pastel pink jewellery.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 10
    Making hearts skip a beat

    Making hearts skip a beat

    The Raazi actress wore her first-ever saree on a red carpet in 2017 and won us over. Her pink cat motif handwoven saree by Ami Patel for Madhurya was paired with a simple blouse and styled with gold jhumkas!

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 10 / 10
    Glitz and glam

    Glitz and glam

    Donning a beautiful glitzy saree by Manish Malhotra, Alia appeared to be stunning. Teaming her look with a neat bun and bindi, the Udta Punjab star slew it and quite literally.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

Comments

Anonymous

Got these sarees through nepotism money
Not through hard work and merit
What's the use?

Anonymous

So what? To those crying nepotism, save up your own money and make a movie with outsiders; no one is stopping you. It is (not) funny when complete no bodies think they can tell you what to do with your own money or who you should work with.

Anonymous

Omg so much pessimism?

Anonymous

Alia look so beautiful in the pink saree

Anonymous

False sense of entitlement and luck factor isn't success. Getting everything on platter with easy spoonfeeding works in short term and not long term. When something is earned by harming others, it doesn't last. Bad married life and journey of flop movie phase has begun.

Anonymous

Lol the fortune teller!

Anonymous

Omg snake alia wearing colorful dress after biting sidharth and Katrina

Add new comment

You May Also Like These

Kangana Ranaut: A look at times the actress donned a pantsuit and proved she is the ultimate fashion queen
Kangana Ranaut: A look at times the actress donned a pantsuit and proved she is the ultimate fashion queen
From Samantha Akkineni to Sai Pallavi & Tamannaah Bhatia; Here are the skincare secrets of the South actresses
From Samantha Akkineni to Sai Pallavi & Tamannaah Bhatia; Here are the skincare secrets of the South actresses
Hansika Motwani: South star looks delightful as she cannot stop beaming in THESE photos
Hansika Motwani: South star looks delightful as she cannot stop beaming in THESE photos
Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor to Virat Kohli: When celebs indulged in social media PDA with partners & made buzz
Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor to Virat Kohli: When celebs indulged in social media PDA with partners & made buzz
Zayn Malik: Former One Direction member & Gigi Hadid\'s beau shares an amazing bond with his family; See PHOTOS
Zayn Malik: Former One Direction member & Gigi Hadid's beau shares an amazing bond with his family; See PHOTOS
Best of the Week: Tara Sutaria & Aadar Jain\'s unseen pic, Katrina Kaif\'s white dress to Taimur Ali Khan\'s snap
Best of the Week: Tara Sutaria & Aadar Jain's unseen pic, Katrina Kaif's white dress to Taimur Ali Khan's snap

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement