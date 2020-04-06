#MyCoronaStory
Home
/
Photos
/
Alia Bhatt
/
Alia Bhatt: Gangubai Kathiawadi star shows how to pull off thigh high slit outfits with confidence; See PHOTOS

Alia Bhatt: Gangubai Kathiawadi star shows how to pull off thigh high slit outfits with confidence; See PHOTOS

Alia Bhatt is one of the most stunning and versatile actresses in B-town. She is also a fashionista and keeps experimenting with her looks! Today, have a look at her thigh high slit outfits which she nails effortlessly.
2172 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 7
    Alia Bhatt's thigh high slit outfits

    Alia Bhatt's thigh high slit outfits

    Alia Bhatt is the apt combination of beauty and talent. Over a career span of nearly 8 years, she has truly defined herself as a versatile and bankable actress with works like Udta Punjab, Highway, Dear Zindagi, Badrinath Ki Dulhania and others. Alia has an interesting line up of films in her kitty with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi, the trilogy Brahmastra co-starring beau Ranbir Kapoor and Karan Johar's period drama Takht which releases in 2021. She will also be seen in her father Mahesh Bhatt's upcoming film Sadak 2 co-starring Aditya Roy Kapur and Pooja Bhatt. She is also well known for her style and impeccable fashion sense which leaves everyone amazed. From high end outfits to ethnic jhumkas and some ravishing red carpet statements, she pulls it off with ease and confidence! Her promotional outfits also make a notable style statement and we look forward to it. Be it a strapless dress, cotton casuals or an embellished lehenga, she is a stunner and there is no denying that. On that note, check out the actress' thigh high slit looks which she nails effortlessly.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 2 / 7
    Shimmer and shine

    Shimmer and shine

    Alia made a fabulous glittery appearance at an event in this shimmery gown with a thigh high slit.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 3 / 7
    One hell of a stunner

    One hell of a stunner

    Sadak 2 actress looks gorgeous in this pink and black attire.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 4 / 7
    Slaying effortlessly

    Slaying effortlessly

    Alia Bhatt donned this ravishing thigh high slit golden skirt at Tamma Tamma Again song launch event.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 5 / 7
    Throwback to Udta Punjab promotions

    Throwback to Udta Punjab promotions

    Alia pulls off this thigh high slit skirt outfit with ease.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 6 / 7
    Beauty in red

    Beauty in red

    Badrinath Ki Dulhania stars aces this red outfit look with ease!

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 7 / 7
    The divas of B-town

    The divas of B-town

    This backstage picture is all hearts as Alia flaunts her amazing thigh high slit outfit.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

Add new comment

You May Also Like These

From Katy Perry to Brie & Nikki Bella, here are 9 celebrities who are expecting a baby in 2020
From Katy Perry to Brie & Nikki Bella, here are 9 celebrities who are expecting a baby in 2020
Shaza Morani: From being an AD to dating Shraddha Kapoor\'s cousin, things you need to know about the celeb
Shaza Morani: From being an AD to dating Shraddha Kapoor's cousin, things you need to know about the celeb
When Selena Gomez wore a bindi while performing at MTV Movie Awards and took the internet by storm
When Selena Gomez wore a bindi while performing at MTV Movie Awards and took the internet by storm
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan: Givenchy to Christian Louboutin, Inside the actress\' jaw dropping collection of bags
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan: Givenchy to Christian Louboutin, Inside the actress' jaw dropping collection of bags
PHOTOS: Salman Khan reveals his inner child as he has fun with niece and nephews
PHOTOS: Salman Khan reveals his inner child as he has fun with niece and nephews
Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor: 6 Casual outfit ideas to steal from the stylish sisters, Check PHOTOS
Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor: 6 Casual outfit ideas to steal from the stylish sisters, Check PHOTOS

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement