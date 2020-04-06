/
Alia Bhatt: Gangubai Kathiawadi star shows how to pull off thigh high slit outfits with confidence; See PHOTOS
Alia Bhatt is one of the most stunning and versatile actresses in B-town. She is also a fashionista and keeps experimenting with her looks! Today, have a look at her thigh high slit outfits which she nails effortlessly.
Ekta Varma
Published: April 6, 2020 03:05 pm
Alia Bhatt's thigh high slit outfits
Alia Bhatt is the apt combination of beauty and talent. Over a career span of nearly 8 years, she has truly defined herself as a versatile and bankable actress with works like Udta Punjab, Highway, Dear Zindagi, Badrinath Ki Dulhania and others. Alia has an interesting line up of films in her kitty with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi, the trilogy Brahmastra co-starring beau Ranbir Kapoor and Karan Johar's period drama Takht which releases in 2021. She will also be seen in her father Mahesh Bhatt's upcoming film Sadak 2 co-starring Aditya Roy Kapur and Pooja Bhatt. She is also well known for her style and impeccable fashion sense which leaves everyone amazed. From high end outfits to ethnic jhumkas and some ravishing red carpet statements, she pulls it off with ease and confidence! Her promotional outfits also make a notable style statement and we look forward to it. Be it a strapless dress, cotton casuals or an embellished lehenga, she is a stunner and there is no denying that. On that note, check out the actress' thigh high slit looks which she nails effortlessly.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
Shimmer and shine
Alia made a fabulous glittery appearance at an event in this shimmery gown with a thigh high slit.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
One hell of a stunner
Sadak 2 actress looks gorgeous in this pink and black attire.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
Slaying effortlessly
Alia Bhatt donned this ravishing thigh high slit golden skirt at Tamma Tamma Again song launch event.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
Throwback to Udta Punjab promotions
Alia pulls off this thigh high slit skirt outfit with ease.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
Beauty in red
Badrinath Ki Dulhania stars aces this red outfit look with ease!
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
The divas of B-town
This backstage picture is all hearts as Alia flaunts her amazing thigh high slit outfit.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
