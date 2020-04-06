Alia Bhatt: Gangubai Kathiawadi star shows how to pull off thigh high slit outfits with confidence; See PHOTOS

1 / 7

Alia Bhatt's thigh high slit outfits

Alia Bhatt is the apt combination of beauty and talent. Over a career span of nearly 8 years, she has truly defined herself as a versatile and bankable actress with works like Udta Punjab, Highway, Dear Zindagi, Badrinath Ki Dulhania and others. Alia has an interesting line up of films in her kitty with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi, the trilogy Brahmastra co-starring beau Ranbir Kapoor and Karan Johar's period drama Takht which releases in 2021. She will also be seen in her father Mahesh Bhatt's upcoming film Sadak 2 co-starring Aditya Roy Kapur and Pooja Bhatt. She is also well known for her style and impeccable fashion sense which leaves everyone amazed. From high end outfits to ethnic jhumkas and some ravishing red carpet statements, she pulls it off with ease and confidence! Her promotional outfits also make a notable style statement and we look forward to it. Be it a strapless dress, cotton casuals or an embellished lehenga, she is a stunner and there is no denying that. On that note, check out the actress' thigh high slit looks which she nails effortlessly.

