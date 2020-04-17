Alia Bhatt: A glam debut, critical acclaim to Tollywood, Takht star's splendid TRANSFORMATION over the years

1 / 12

Alia Bhatt's splendid transformation over the years

When the news of Alia Bhatt's debut broke out, it was harder on to her to prove her acting chops and talent because she came from a film family. She did it and how! Alia Bhatt made her on-screen debut with the most glamorous role as Shanaya in Karan Johar directorial Student Of The Year alongside Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan in the year 2012. Although her character became widely popular among girls and the film's fashion statements like her amazing hairbands, dresses and style became a trend, she could not gain the amount of critical acclaim one wishes for. The actress' father Mahesh Bhatt is also a filmmaker. Talking about making a safe debut she mentioned in an interview back then,"You can call it safe. Bhatt camp makes films that are different. At the end of the day, it is all about how convincing you are onscreen. Like Emraan Hashmi started with Vishesh Films and today he is a superstar." However, Alia changed it all with her spectacularly unexpected second performance in Highway which bagged her the award for the Best Female Actor in a leading role (Female) for the very first time in 2014! The actress was very soon not only a favourite among the audiences, but also became a critics' favourite! The rest, is history. She has been unstoppable ever since as she has proved her versatility and talent with some of the most incredible performance and being a recipient for the Best Actress Award for consecutive years. Alia Bhatt also loves to sing and has given her melodious voice for some of the most amazing songs like Samjhawan, Ikk Kudi, Sooha Saha, Ae Zindagi Gale Laga Le and Humsafar. Apart from being a bundle of talent, the Brahmastra star is also extremely stylish and never fails to impress with her brilliant style game. Be it her airport look, casual outing, parties, award shows or her gorgeous traditional lehengas, she pulls it off with sheer grace and elegance. The actress has also been the talk of the town lately for her relationship with Ranbir Kapoor who is also her childhood crush. On the work front, Alia Bhatt has a fantastic line-up of films like Takht, Brahmastra, Sadak 2, Gangubai Kathiawadi and RRR which everyone is eagerly waiting for. On that note, check out her transformation from Student Of The Year till date which will leave you amazed.

Photo Credit : APH Images, Viral Bhayani