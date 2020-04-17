/
Alia Bhatt: A glam debut, critical acclaim to Tollywood, Takht star's splendid TRANSFORMATION over the years
Alia Bhatt is currently not only at the top of her game, but is also ruling the hearts of millions out there. From starting out in Student Of The Year to proving her versatility in a career span of almost eight years, check out the actress' splendid transformation.
Ekta Varma
April 17, 2020
1 / 12
Alia Bhatt's splendid transformation over the years
When the news of Alia Bhatt's debut broke out, it was harder on to her to prove her acting chops and talent because she came from a film family. She did it and how! Alia Bhatt made her on-screen debut with the most glamorous role as Shanaya in Karan Johar directorial Student Of The Year alongside Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan in the year 2012. Although her character became widely popular among girls and the film's fashion statements like her amazing hairbands, dresses and style became a trend, she could not gain the amount of critical acclaim one wishes for. The actress' father Mahesh Bhatt is also a filmmaker. Talking about making a safe debut she mentioned in an interview back then,"You can call it safe. Bhatt camp makes films that are different. At the end of the day, it is all about how convincing you are onscreen. Like Emraan Hashmi started with Vishesh Films and today he is a superstar." However, Alia changed it all with her spectacularly unexpected second performance in Highway which bagged her the award for the Best Female Actor in a leading role (Female) for the very first time in 2014! The actress was very soon not only a favourite among the audiences, but also became a critics' favourite! The rest, is history. She has been unstoppable ever since as she has proved her versatility and talent with some of the most incredible performance and being a recipient for the Best Actress Award for consecutive years. Alia Bhatt also loves to sing and has given her melodious voice for some of the most amazing songs like Samjhawan, Ikk Kudi, Sooha Saha, Ae Zindagi Gale Laga Le and Humsafar. Apart from being a bundle of talent, the Brahmastra star is also extremely stylish and never fails to impress with her brilliant style game. Be it her airport look, casual outing, parties, award shows or her gorgeous traditional lehengas, she pulls it off with sheer grace and elegance. The actress has also been the talk of the town lately for her relationship with Ranbir Kapoor who is also her childhood crush. On the work front, Alia Bhatt has a fantastic line-up of films like Takht, Brahmastra, Sadak 2, Gangubai Kathiawadi and RRR which everyone is eagerly waiting for. On that note, check out her transformation from Student Of The Year till date which will leave you amazed.
Photo Credit : APH Images, Viral Bhayani
2 / 12
Before making her debut
Alia Bhatt's saree look sans makeup from 2008 is unmissable. The actress was really chubby before her debut and went through a fantastic transformation before starring in Student Of The Year.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
3 / 12
At an event with Karan Johar
Right before she made her debut, Alia Bhatt attended an event with mentor Karan Johar at her stylish best.
Photo Credit : APH Images
4 / 12
The glam debut
Student Of The Year marked a great debut for the actress and she soon became widely popular and loved by the audiences for her adorable antics and bubbly nature.
Photo Credit : Youtube
5 / 12
Highway
Her first critically acclaimed film which garnered her a lot of appreciation for her role and performance. The film also went international as the Alia Bhatt and Randeep Hooda starrer was screened in the Panorama section of the 2014 Berlin International Film Festival!
Photo Credit : Youtube
6 / 12
The commercially successful films
Alia Bhatt further went on to star in commercially hit films like 2 States, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Kapoor & Sons which increased her popularity and the audience could not stop gushing over her beauty and talent.
Photo Credit : Youtube
7 / 12
Critics' favourite!
Udta Punjab, Dear Zindagi, Gully Boy, Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Raazi consisted of her most critically acclaimed performances. The actress is touted to be one of the most versatile and sought-after actresses in B-Town and has won several awards for her fantastic performances.
Photo Credit : Youtube
8 / 12
Udta Punjab
Udta Punjab (2016) definitely deserves a special mention as it truly brought out the spectacular talent in the actress and she left everyone speechless with an incredible performance.
Photo Credit : Youtube
9 / 12
Gully Boy
Zoya Akhtar helmed Gully Boy co-starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt went on to be selected as the Indian entry for the Best International Feature Film at the 92nd Academy Awards. It was also premiered at the Berlin International Film Festival in February 2019.
Photo Credit : Youtube
10 / 12
Tollywood debut
After making her mark in the Hindi film industry, Alia Bhatt is now gearing up for her massive Tollywood debut opposite Ram Charan in the periodic action film Roudram Ranam Rudhiram helmed by Baahubali director SS Rajamouli.
Photo Credit : Youtube
11 / 12
Kalank
Alia Bhatt was last seen opposite Varun Dhawan in the multi-starrer ensemble Kalank which also starred Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha and Aditya Roy Kapur. Apart from her Tollywood debut, she has an interesting line-up of films in her kitty with Takht, Brahmastra, Sadak 2 and Gangubai Kathiawadi.
Photo Credit : Youtube
12 / 12
A true blue fashionista
As she continues to bowl over everyone with her talent, she also aces her style game with ease.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
