Alia Bhatt inspired hairstyles for the glamorous sister of the bride; See PHOTOS

Alia Bhatt inspired hairstyles for the sister of the bride

The wedding season is just around the corner! Your sister is all set to get hitched and as a sister of the bride, you would definitely have a lot to take care of. Let me guess, you have already decided what outfit you would be wearing. You have already decided about the jewellery that'll perfectly complement your beautiful outfit, be it a lehenga or a saree. But what about hairstyle? Have you thought about it yet? As we all know, a perfect hairstyle makes all the difference. Just think about it! If your hairstyle is not at par, then no matter how beautiful your outfit is or how attractive your jewellery is, you still might not look your best at your sister's wedding. If you haven't yet decided about your hairstyle, there's no need to panic, because we're here to help you out. We have compiled a list of hairstyles rocked by Alia Bhatt. As we all know, Alia is one celebrity who never fails to disappoint. Right from outfit to jewellery and hairstyle, Alia Bhatt is a perfect inspiration. The diva is known to experiment with her hair and she always manages to look stunning in every hairstyle. Without further ado, check out the actress' pictures in which she can be seen rocking various hairstyles that are just perfect for you to take your hair game a notch higher.

Photo Credit : Instagram