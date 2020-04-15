Share your Lockdown Story
Alia Bhatt inspired hairstyles for the glamorous sister of the bride; See PHOTOS

Check out Alia Bhatt's pictures in which she can be seen rocking various hairstyles that are just perfect for the sister of the bride to take her hair game a notch higher.
  • 1 / 10
    Alia Bhatt inspired hairstyles for the sister of the bride

    The wedding season is just around the corner! Your sister is all set to get hitched and as a sister of the bride, you would definitely have a lot to take care of. Let me guess, you have already decided what outfit you would be wearing. You have already decided about the jewellery that'll perfectly complement your beautiful outfit, be it a lehenga or a saree. But what about hairstyle? Have you thought about it yet? As we all know, a perfect hairstyle makes all the difference. Just think about it! If your hairstyle is not at par, then no matter how beautiful your outfit is or how attractive your jewellery is, you still might not look your best at your sister's wedding. If you haven't yet decided about your hairstyle, there's no need to panic, because we're here to help you out. We have compiled a list of hairstyles rocked by Alia Bhatt. As we all know, Alia is one celebrity who never fails to disappoint. Right from outfit to jewellery and hairstyle, Alia Bhatt is a perfect inspiration. The diva is known to experiment with her hair and she always manages to look stunning in every hairstyle. Without further ado, check out the actress' pictures in which she can be seen rocking various hairstyles that are just perfect for you to take your hair game a notch higher.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 10
    Boho braid

    Instead of leaving your hair open, opt for a boho braid.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 3 / 10
    Semi braided

    The fact that you will be in the limelight too, here's a hairstyle that'll help you stand out from others.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 10
    Sleek hairdo

    If your outfit is as simple as Alia's, you can opt for a sleek hairdo and pair it up with a perfect pair of earrings.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 10
    Pattern braid

    How pretty and cool is this hairdo? If you want something different, this one is just perfect for the wedding ceremony!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 10
    Messy ponytail

    This one is probably one of the simplest hairstyles and if you want to keep it messy, this one is just a perfect choice.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 10
    Pattern braided ponytail

    Isn't this one pretty? Though it looks like a lot of work, it's just perfect and something different.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 10
    Braided ponytail

    If your outfit is similar to Alia's, well, you're sorted with what hairstyle to go for.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 10
    Half-up braid

    If you want to leave your hair open but not make it look so simple, this hairstyle is a way to go.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 10 / 10
    Twisted braid

    Add a wow factor in your look by opting for this hairstyle.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

