Alia Bhatt to Jacqueline Fernandez: 5 Bollywood celebs who are not Indian citizens

    Famous actors who are not Indian citizens

    It would come as a surprise to all the Bollywood lovers that several celebs in the film industry aren't even Indian citizens. Some of the most famous Indian celebs were not actually born here and hence, they don't hold Indian passports. Well, that's the reason why they don't share their pictures while casting votes when elections are held in the country. Without further ado, let's take a look at celebs who don't hold Indian citizenship.

    Deepika Padukone

    The actress' claim to fame has been numerous. A graceful dancer, a terrific actor, and a natural beauty, the daughter of badminton player Prakash Padukone was actually born in Denmark. Therefore, she holds Danish citizenship, though she was raised in Bangalore.

    Akshay Kumar

    Akshay Kumar is also not an Indian citizen. The actor was born in Punjab and was raised in Delhi. He holds a Canadian passport as he gave up his Indian citizenship after he received his honorary Canadian citizenship.

    Alia Bhatt

    Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt's daughter Alia Bhatt in reality is a British citizen. Due to her mother Soni Razdan's origin in Britain, the actress does not qualify to acquire Indian citizenship.

    Katrina Kaif

    The actress is known to be a foreign entrant in B-town. Though she was born to a Kashmiri father in Hong Kong, Katrina holds British citizenship that comes from her mother's roots.

    Jacqueline Fernandez

    The Sri Lankan beauty has made her way into Bollywood on her own however she does not own Indian citizenship. Miss Universe Sri Lanka beauty pageant winner in 2006, the diva is very much a Sri Lankan citizen born in Bahrain.

