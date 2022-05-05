Alia Bhatt to Jahnvi Kapoor; 5 actresses who rocked mirror-work outfits

1 / 6

Actresses who rocked mirror-work outfits

Our Bollywood divas never fail to impress with their trendy, voguish, fashionable looks. From Alia Bhatt, Jahnvi Kapoor to Ananya Panday, every time these beauties from the tinsel town of Bollywood step out, they serve looks. Apart from being amazing actors, they often set trends in the fashion world as well. Speaking of the trends, one such is the mirror work trend that has been ruling the glam world for a long time (and, we are not complaining). Mirror work detailing keeps the pace of the high-shine game and our B-Town beauties also approve of it. Be it Indian attires or Indo-western outfits, or even western attires, mirror work detailing can amp up any look in mere minutes. Hence, our beloved tinsel town stunners are here to help us with the styling part. These divas give us major outfit goals with their high-end looks. So, let us today look at five Bollywood divas who slayed the mirror work outfits like a pro and we are totally taking the notes from them as well. Embrace yourself and start reading.

Photo Credit : Alia Bhatt Instagram