Alia Bhatt to Jahnvi Kapoor; 5 actresses who rocked mirror-work outfits

Our Bollywood divas never fail to impress with their trendy, voguish, fashionable looks. From Alia Bhatt, Jahnvi Kapoor to Ananya Panday, every time these beauties from the tinsel town of Bollywood step out, they serve looks. Apart from being amazing actors, they often set trends in the fashion world as well. Speaking of the trends, one such is the mirror work trend that has been ruling the glam world for a long time (and, we are not complaining). Mirror work detailing keeps the pace of the high-shine game and our B-Town beauties also approve of it. Be it Indian attires or Indo-western outfits, or even western attires, mirror work detailing can amp up any look in mere minutes. Hence, our beloved tinsel town stunners are here to help us with the styling part. These divas give us major outfit goals with their high-end looks. So, let us today look at five Bollywood divas who slayed the mirror work outfits like a pro and we are totally taking the notes from them as well. Embrace yourself and start reading.
Photo Credit : Alia Bhatt Instagram
The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress exuded charm in this off-shoulder white gown with extensive mirror work. She is definitely, looking like an angel in this dress.
The actress rocks this off-shoulder, deep-neck mirror-work gown like nobody else. We love how the outfit is enhancing her oh-so-beautiful curves.
Photo Credit : Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
She looks stunning as always in this ivory color lehenga with intricate mirror work. This whole look screams GORGEOUSNESS.
Photo Credit : Ananya Panday Instagram
The Kabir Singh actress looks like a vision to behold in this golden lehenga which has beautiful mirror work detailing.
Photo Credit : Kiara Advani Instagram
She never fails to impress her fans with her impeccable fashion choices and this sheer gown with mirror work is proof of it.
Photo Credit : Malaika Arora Instagram
