Alia Bhatt to Janhvi Kapoor, 5 Bollywood celebs who are big time foodies

Do we eat to live or do we live to eat? Well, the answer to this question is quite debatable. However, for any foodie, they’d tell you that they live to eat in a heartbeat and for all good reason! Food, after all, is one of the greatest creations in the world. Are you happy? Let’s celebrate with food. Are you sad? Come on, let’s get your favourite pizza to cheer up. Can you already guess that the writer here loves food just too much? Probably! But enough about me, the point is - foodies love food, breathe food, talk about food and daydream about food. You all must have a Joey in your friend circles, right? Well, guess what - even tinsel town has quite a lot of proud Joey’s who don’t share their food. Our Bollywood celebrities are happy foodies who often pose with yummy dishes and tempt us. Moreover, paps often spot and click a lot of celebs at restaurants and cafes. From Alia Bhatt to Janhvi Kapoor and Shilpa Shetty, here are some of our beloved Bollywood beauties who are big-time foodies.
Photo Credit : Alia Bhatt Instagram
Janhvi Kapoor is quite the self-proclaimed foodie. She often documents her culinary journey on her social media and even posts about all the delectable dishes she eats.
Photo Credit : Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Priyanka Chopra is an unapologetic foodie who absolutely loves her Punjabi food. She often expresses her love for food and aspires all of us to eat without any guilt because life is about the small joys.
Photo Credit : Priyanka Chopra Instagram
In the past, Sonam Kapoor dealt and struggled with weight and health issues. However, even as she fought with it and emerged victorious, she maintained her healthy relationship with food and still indulges in her favourite food dishes.
Photo Credit : Sonam Kapoor Instagram
It is no secret that Alia loves 'ghar ka khaana'. On her youtube channel once she did a 'What I Eat in a Day' video where she abundantly expressed her love for food. In another video, she revealed that her favourite food is dal chawal,dahi chawal, pizza, moong daal halwa and aloo.
Shilpa Shetty is widely known for being a health freak who is extremely particular about her workout regime. What a lot of people fail to notice is that Shilpa is also a huge foodie and loves to have her choicest delicacies on her cheat days.
Photo Credit : Shilpa Shetty Instagram
Pinkvilla works better if you switch to our app