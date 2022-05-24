For a bride, her groom might be the most person, but the one who comes are her bridesmaids - her sisters, her best friends, her partners-in-crime. Bridesmaids’ attires are always the talk of any wedding. We are talking about the full getup - from lehengas to hairstyles, bridesmaids always stand out. After all, you have to look gorgeous at your best friend’s wedding! So, did you stumble on this article while you were looking for some inspiration for your perfect bridesmaid outfit? Well, you are the right place! Your hairstyle can make or break your outfit. The occasion of a wedding calls for a gorgeous hairdo. What better place to look for inspiration than our fashionable Bollywood divas? Our tinsel town babes dish out the most stylish, unique and practical hairdos that turn heads wherever they go. We are sure out of all the hairstyles you get here, you’ll find something for yourself. So here goes, Alia Bhatt to Janhvi Kapoor - 5 bridesmaid hairstyle inspired by B-Town celebrities. Check them and thank us later!
Photo Credit : Alia Bhatt Instagram
Janhvi Kapoor looks gorgeous in her curly, crimmed hair in this picture which proves that this hairdo can definitely be a hit at your bestie's wedding!
Photo Credit : Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
It is not an Indian wedding if you don't style your hair with gajra at least once! Shanaya's sleek bun with gajra is an amazing option and will definitely make you look elegant and gracious.
Photo Credit : Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
Well, if sleek buns are an amazing option, even messy buns can be a super good one! Messy buns are easy and quick - yet they make your look gorgeous and add that care-free element to your outfit.
Photo Credit : The House of Pixels Photography, Alia Bhatt Instagram
One of the simplest hairdos ever, but you know it - it does its job! Your hair is in place and you look super put together. Not to mention, with wavy hair like Suhana has in this picture, this hairstyle might just be an absolute killer!
Photo Credit : Suhana Khan Instagram
This one is one of the most popular ones. Straight hair looks neat and gorgeous. Kiara's gorgeous look and its beauty is amplified with her gorgeous hair.
Photo Credit : Kiara Advani Instagram
