5 bridesmaid hairstyle inspired by B-Town celebrities

For a bride, her groom might be the most person, but the one who comes are her bridesmaids - her sisters, her best friends, her partners-in-crime. Bridesmaids’ attires are always the talk of any wedding. We are talking about the full getup - from lehengas to hairstyles, bridesmaids always stand out. After all, you have to look gorgeous at your best friend’s wedding! So, did you stumble on this article while you were looking for some inspiration for your perfect bridesmaid outfit? Well, you are the right place! Your hairstyle can make or break your outfit. The occasion of a wedding calls for a gorgeous hairdo. What better place to look for inspiration than our fashionable Bollywood divas? Our tinsel town babes dish out the most stylish, unique and practical hairdos that turn heads wherever they go. We are sure out of all the hairstyles you get here, you’ll find something for yourself. So here goes, Alia Bhatt to Janhvi Kapoor - 5 bridesmaid hairstyle inspired by B-Town celebrities. Check them and thank us later!

Photo Credit : Alia Bhatt Instagram