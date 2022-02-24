Alia Bhatt to Janhvi Kapoor: 5 Times B-town divas rocked floral sarees

Fashion trends are a fickle world that changes every few months and it's hard to keep a track of it sometimes. However, one thing that can never go out of fashion is a floral saree. For as long as we remember floral sarees have always held a special place of class and elegance in our hearts. These sarees have made their way into mainstream and high fashion and our favourite celebrities are favouring this classic outfit and putting a whole new twist to it. Here's a look at Bollywood actresses who rocked floral sarees in style.
Photo Credit : Alia Bhatt's Instagram
Sonam is the epitome of grace in this flirty number. Doused in florals, Sonam draped this floral saree with her own experimental twist and accessorised it with minimal earrings.
Photo Credit : Rhea Kapoor's Instagram
The actress looked like a vision in a beautiful floral print saree from the shelves of Raw Mango. She accessorised her glam look with jhumkas and silver bangles.
Photo Credit : Ritika Shah/Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Katrina styled herself in a pastel pink floral saree and paired it with a long sleeve matching blouse. She accessorised her saree with statement dangler earrings and looked lovely in pastels.
Photo Credit : Katrina Kaif's Instagram
Alia opted for a pretty pristine white saree with red and pink floral patterns and paired it with a matching blouse. She styled her outfit with white roses in a hairdo bun and completed her look with minimal make-up.
For an event to promote her movie Panga, Kangana draped a beautiful floral saree by House of Masaba and looked every bit gorgeous.
Photo Credit : Kangana Ranaut/Rhea Kapoor Instagram