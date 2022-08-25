Alia Bhatt to Janhvi Kapoor: Actresses who have been vocal about repeating clothes

1 / 5

Actresses who have been vocal about repeating clothes

The glamour and glitz of the industry has always fascinated the audience. The public has been taken aback by the variety of outfits that an actor wears at various gatherings. However, it has also questioned an actor’s wardrobe being filled with only brand new clothes. Repeating outfits or fashion accessories has not always been a trend in the Fashion world untill recently, when actresses have not only practiced sustainable fashion but also been vocal about it. From actresses like Alia Bhatt to Shamita Shetty, they have all been proudly seen repeating outfits or accessories discarding the question of ‘You don’t repeat your outfits’. Here is a look at actors, who have been vocal about practising sustainable fashion;

Photo Credit : Pinkvilla