When it comes to the latest fashion and beauty statements, Bollywood celebs never shy away from experimenting with their looks. Recently, several celebs were seen taking the airport look seriously and donning some of the most expensive and stylish looks for the same. The same goes for experimenting in accessories; for example, Priyanka Chopra Jonas' expensive shoes and bags always find a way to make headlines with its style or the price tag. We can't miss this new trend every other B-town diva is obsessing about. Well, it's none other than the off-white sling bags that have got Bollywood actresses use for casual outings, dinner parties, airport looks and even for gym look. Janhvi Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Alia Bhatt to many more are seen with it. Check out which actresses were seen donning this trendy sling bag.

Photo Credit : viral bhayani