Alia Bhatt to Kareena Kapoor; 6 celebs whose love for aerial workouts will make you want to fly too

Celebs who opted for aerial workouts

While bollywood divas never fail to dish out fitness goals for Indian masses, in the recent past, we have witnessed several of them upping their fitness game by opting for aerial workouts. Be it Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor or Sara Ali Khan all of them have now included or at least attempted aerial activities in their fitness schedule. Speaking of aerial workouts, it is combination of combination of traditional yoga poses, Pilates and dance with the use of a hammock. Simply put, it allows one to perform various yoga poses that may be difficult to do on the ground. The workout is fun, acrobatic and definitely worth a try for fitness enthusiasts because of its varied benefits. Like any other workout, aerial fitness activities help clear the mind and relieve stress, in turn helping combat fatigue and keeping one mentally and physically active throughout the day. Aerial fitness also enhances flexibility as the body is able to move more freely with less effort by counteracting gravity. Suspended yoga is known to strengthen core muscles, which increases spinal and shoulder flexibility. Here’s taking a quick look at celebs who have opted for aerial workouts.

Photo Credit : Alia Bhatt Instagram