From Alia Bhatt to Katrina Kaif; 5 Bollywood celebrity-inspired Mehendi PICS to recreate this wedding season

Bollywood celeb inspired Mehendi photos

Undoubtedly, weddings are like carnivals. There are several rituals and ceremonies ahead of the big day and nonetheless to say, these festivities hold a special place. Our Bollywood celebrities are no different. Their weddings are lively and everyone just waits for their photos to come out in the public domain. Their weddings are just so awesome and lively, that every ceremony holds its different charms and is full of vibrance. Recently, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding took the Internet by storm. It was a low key wedding but once the photos made rounds on social media, they grabbed attention. Their Mehendi photos were also magical and special and everything about them is surreal. Similar is the case with Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, and other Bollywood celebrities weddings. Speaking about the Mehendi ceremony, it is as special as the big day. They are personal and are fun-filled. And, as it is the wedding season, let us look at the five most special Mehendi photos from the B-Town world which are easy to recreate to make our wedding albums more lively.

Photo Credit : Alia Bhatt Instagram/ PIC Credit: House On The Clouds