From Alia Bhatt to Katrina Kaif; 5 Bollywood celebrity-inspired Mehendi PICS to recreate this wedding season

Undoubtedly, weddings are like carnivals. There are several rituals and ceremonies ahead of the big day and nonetheless to say, these festivities hold a special place. Our Bollywood celebrities are no different. Their weddings are lively and everyone just waits for their photos to come out in the public domain. Their weddings are just so awesome and lively, that every ceremony holds its different charms and is full of vibrance. Recently, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding took the Internet by storm. It was a low key wedding but once the photos made rounds on social media, they grabbed attention. Their Mehendi photos were also magical and special and everything about them is surreal. Similar is the case with Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, and other Bollywood celebrities weddings. Speaking about the Mehendi ceremony, it is as special as the big day. They are personal and are fun-filled. And, as it is the wedding season, let us look at the five most special Mehendi photos from the B-Town world which are easy to recreate to make our wedding albums more lively.
Photo Credit : Alia Bhatt Instagram/ PIC Credit: House On The Clouds
Alia Bhatt looks lovely in this picture. It is easy to recreate and undeniably, a beautiful shot. Groom Ranbir sat near his ladylove as he pulled his cheeks for a perfect candid moment.
This photo is dreamy and magical. Deepika is surrounded by her bridesmaids and her main man is sitting beside her. What else is needed!!!
Photo Credit : Deepika Padukone Instagram/ PIC Credit: Errikos Andreou
Katrina looks oh-so-happy in this Mehendi photo and the way Vicky laid his head on her lap is so romantic and should be recreated this wedding season.
Photo Credit : Sabyasachi Instagram/ PIC Credit: Errikos Andreou
Designer Natasha Dalal got married to his sweetheart Varun Dhawan in a dreamy wedding and this Mehendi picture is quite an example of magic. She looks so pretty in this picture.
Photo Credit : Varun Dhawan Instagram/ PIC Credit: Stories by Joseph Hardik
Yami Gautam proved that simple and sweet weddings are one of the best weddings. For her Mehendi, she kept it low key and the photographer clicked her in a very candid moment. This picture-perfect shot needs to be recreated.
Photo Credit : Yami Gautam Instagram
