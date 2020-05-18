Advertisement
Alia Bhatt & Katrina Kaif: Sharing hugs to twinning; The stars' cute camaraderie in these PHOTOS is unmissable

Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif have been one of the most talked-about BFF duos in B-Town. Here are their amazing photos together which are worth checking out.
    When Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif shared frame

    From commenting on each other's social media posts, attending parties together to making an adorable reality show appearance, Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt have always been one of the most talked-about BFFs in B-Town. The duo has indeed come a long way over the years. They often share a frame and pose for the most amazing clicks that create a storm on the internet. Given the fact that Alia Bhatt is now allegedly dating Ranbir Kapoor, reports were rife that all is not well between Katrina and Alia. However, putting to rest all such speculations and reports, Tiger Zinda Star opened about Alia and said that there is a lot of enjoyment and comfort when Alia and she are together. The duo's endearing camaraderie has often left the fans in awe. Be it years ago when they were papped together in a few candid moments at an award show, hanging out on festive occasions to speaking fondly of each other in interviews, the duo has always set friendship goals. Recently, amid lockdown, the duo's Instagram banter hit headlines. Reacting to a recent post by Katrina -- a selfie with her sister Isabelle -- Alia had commented, “Pretty.”. To this, Katrina responded, “I want some of the cake you made.” A few days ago, Alia had posted a picture of a paleo banana bread she’d made from scratch. She’d captioned it, “Stayed home & .. baked a little with the sister @shaheenb made the real chocolate cake & I made the grain-free paleo banana bread #learntsomethingnew.” They have been on good terms and their photos together are unmissable!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Kat wants Alia to get married first

    A few years back, Alia and Katrina were present in a show which was hosted by Neha Dhupia. Katrina made a shocking revelation that she wanted Alia Bhatt to get married first. Alia passed a comment on Katrina stating that she should leave the gym and focus on men instead. The Bharat actress had an equally befitting reply to the same and said that she is waiting for her BFF Alia to get married first.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Twinning and slaying

    The duo made a cute appearance on Neha Dhupia's chat show as they turned up in twinning outfits.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

    When Alia & Kat got photobombed by Shah Rukh Khan's son AbRam

    This pic is too cute for words.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Alia's honest confession about Katrina

    “For the longest time I had Katrina’s Kamli dance video saved on my phone,” confessed the Raazi star. “And when I was losing weight I use to play it while I was doing cardio and just look at her dance. Because she did such a fabulous job, she looks so fantastic," she added.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Throwback memories

    Back in 2016. Pooja Bhatt shared this adorable pic and captioned it as, "This could well be titled SIBLING revelry!! Ok so I told both these gorgeous women this picture was JUST for me but they look so damn good together I had to share it! They could well be sisters! Not merely for their looks but also for their hilarious banter that you have to hear to believe!"

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Katrina opens up about her equation with Alia

    On Karan Johar's chat show, when she was asked about their recent dynamic, the star revealed, "The fact that she was dating was not relevant to the equation that I shared with her. So why should that equation change?"

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

    The One where the duo posed with Salman Khan

    Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt strike a pose with Salman Khan at a press conference of an awards ceremony a couple of years back.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

    Slaying in black

    The beauties look gorgeous as ever as they twin in black ethnic outfits!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

