Alia Bhatt & Katrina Kaif: Sharing hugs to twinning; The stars' cute camaraderie in these PHOTOS is unmissable

When Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif shared frame

From commenting on each other's social media posts, attending parties together to making an adorable reality show appearance, Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt have always been one of the most talked-about BFFs in B-Town. The duo has indeed come a long way over the years. They often share a frame and pose for the most amazing clicks that create a storm on the internet. Given the fact that Alia Bhatt is now allegedly dating Ranbir Kapoor, reports were rife that all is not well between Katrina and Alia. However, putting to rest all such speculations and reports, Tiger Zinda Star opened about Alia and said that there is a lot of enjoyment and comfort when Alia and she are together. The duo's endearing camaraderie has often left the fans in awe. Be it years ago when they were papped together in a few candid moments at an award show, hanging out on festive occasions to speaking fondly of each other in interviews, the duo has always set friendship goals. Recently, amid lockdown, the duo's Instagram banter hit headlines. Reacting to a recent post by Katrina -- a selfie with her sister Isabelle -- Alia had commented, “Pretty.”. To this, Katrina responded, “I want some of the cake you made.” A few days ago, Alia had posted a picture of a paleo banana bread she’d made from scratch. She’d captioned it, “Stayed home & .. baked a little with the sister @shaheenb made the real chocolate cake & I made the grain-free paleo banana bread #learntsomethingnew.” They have been on good terms and their photos together are unmissable!

Photo Credit : Instagram