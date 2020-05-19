Advertisement
Home
/
Photos
/
Alia Bhatt
/
Alia Bhatt, Miley Cyrus, Vicky Kaushal to Joe Jonas: THESE stars got a new haircut amidst lockdown

Alia Bhatt, Miley Cyrus, Vicky Kaushal to Joe Jonas: THESE stars got a new haircut amidst lockdown

While many of us are binge-watching shows, ticking off our reading wish lists and working out amid lockdown, some are also turning hairstylists to keep their hair in check! Here is a list of celebs who got a new haircut in these times!
14625 reads Mumbai Updated: May 19, 2020 06:00 pm
  • 1 / 10
    Celebs who got a new haircut amidst lockdown

    Celebs who got a new haircut amidst lockdown

    Coronavirus lockdown has brought the entire world and entertainment industry to a standstill. A lot of movies have also been releasing on OTT platforms due to the extended lockdown. While we all fulfil our movies and reading list, we are also definitely missing our favourite Tim Tim's pictures from his regular playdates and walks with daddy Saif Ali Khan! However, to our delight, his mommy Kareena Kapoor Khan has been regularly posting about the little munchkin and his quarantine sessions! From Saif giving Taimur a haircut, Kareena's facemasks sessions, Taimur unleashing her inner artist to video calls with her girl gang, Bebo's social media feed is a true delight for her fans. Karan Johar's endearing munchkins Yash and Roohi have taken over his bathroom and bedroom after the closet and his series #LockdownWithTheJohars is beyond hilarious. Kick stars Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez released their new single Tere Bina amidst lockdown and it received a great response by the audience! Recently, Alia Bhatt took to Instagram to share her new hair cut with her fans that 'is cut by a loved one.' She wrote, "P.S - Yes I cut my hair AT HOME - thanks to my multitalented loved one who rose to the occasion when I was in need of a chop." and she left everyone wondering if Ranbir Kapoor is the 'multitalented loved one' to give her this new amazing look amid lockdown? Here's a complete list of celebs who donned new haircuts amid lockdown!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 10
    Virat Kohli

    Virat Kohli

    Taking to Instagram, Anushka shared a video in which we can see her turning into a hairstylist for Virat. Virat can be seen holding the camera while Anushka is seen giving him a haircut with kitchen scissors.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 10
    Vicky Kaushal

    Vicky Kaushal

    Vicky Kaushal is spending his quarantine period with his brother Sunny Kaushal at home. Sunny turned a hairstylist for Vicky. Vicky has even shared a selfie after his haircut and the actor looks charming in his new look. Sharing the selfie, the Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship actor wrote, "#QuarantineCut by @sunsunnykhez."

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 10
    Sachin Tendulkar

    Sachin Tendulkar

    Former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar also decided to experiment with giving himself a hairdo. The god of cricket captioned his look as, "From playing square cuts to doing my hair cuts, have always enjoyed doing different things."

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 10
    Miley Cyrus

    Miley Cyrus

    The 27-year-old singer took a pair of scissors to her fringe. She showed the uneven finished product to fans on Instagram and compared herself to the mullet-sporting star of docu-series Tiger King, Joe Exotic.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Advertisement
  • 6 / 10
    Joe Jonas

    Joe Jonas

    Joe Jonas took to Instagram to share his new hairstyle with his fans.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 10
    Bella Hadid

    Bella Hadid

    Bella Hadid 'cut her own bangs' amid lockdown. The model shared a series of photos on her Instagram Story revealing that she cut her bangs!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 10
    Aayush Sharma

    Aayush Sharma

    "Bald Look or Badass Look. Kaisa Laga?"

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 10
    Patralekhaa

    Patralekhaa

    Rajkummar Rao turned hairstylist for girlfriend Patralekhaa and set major couple goals.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 10 / 10
    Alia Bhatt

    Alia Bhatt

    In the picture shared, we can see Alia is flaunting her new look with short hair and is taking a mirror selfie donning a yellow top and blue tights at the gym. Sharing her new look, the Raazi actress wrote, "P.S - Yes I cut my hair AT HOME - thanks to my multitalented loved one who rose to the occasion when I was in need of a chop chop."

    Photo Credit : Instagram

Add new comment

You May Also Like These

Sara Ali Khan: THROWBACK photos shared by Coolie No 1 star in lockdown that show her ultimate love for drama
Sara Ali Khan: THROWBACK photos shared by Coolie No 1 star in lockdown that show her ultimate love for drama
Kasautii Zindagii Kay actors Erica Fernandes and Parth Samthaan\'s selfies deserve all your attention
Kasautii Zindagii Kay actors Erica Fernandes and Parth Samthaan's selfies deserve all your attention
FRIENDS: Ross and Rachel\'s most ICONIC moments that leave every fan beaming
FRIENDS: Ross and Rachel's most ICONIC moments that leave every fan beaming
All the times Samantha Akkineni gave lessons on how to rock a black and white combination; See PHOTOS
All the times Samantha Akkineni gave lessons on how to rock a black and white combination; See PHOTOS
Mahesh Babu & Namrata Shirodkar\'s daughter Sitara\'s throwback pics as a toddler are beyond adorable; Check out
Mahesh Babu & Namrata Shirodkar's daughter Sitara's throwback pics as a toddler are beyond adorable; Check out
Deepika Padukone\'s chic collection of oversized outfits are all about comfort and style; See PHOTOS
Deepika Padukone's chic collection of oversized outfits are all about comfort and style; See PHOTOS

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement