Alia Bhatt, Miley Cyrus, Vicky Kaushal to Joe Jonas: THESE stars got a new haircut amidst lockdown

1 / 10

Celebs who got a new haircut amidst lockdown

Coronavirus lockdown has brought the entire world and entertainment industry to a standstill. A lot of movies have also been releasing on OTT platforms due to the extended lockdown. While we all fulfil our movies and reading list, we are also definitely missing our favourite Tim Tim's pictures from his regular playdates and walks with daddy Saif Ali Khan! However, to our delight, his mommy Kareena Kapoor Khan has been regularly posting about the little munchkin and his quarantine sessions! From Saif giving Taimur a haircut, Kareena's facemasks sessions, Taimur unleashing her inner artist to video calls with her girl gang, Bebo's social media feed is a true delight for her fans. Karan Johar's endearing munchkins Yash and Roohi have taken over his bathroom and bedroom after the closet and his series #LockdownWithTheJohars is beyond hilarious. Kick stars Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez released their new single Tere Bina amidst lockdown and it received a great response by the audience! Recently, Alia Bhatt took to Instagram to share her new hair cut with her fans that 'is cut by a loved one.' She wrote, "P.S - Yes I cut my hair AT HOME - thanks to my multitalented loved one who rose to the occasion when I was in need of a chop." and she left everyone wondering if Ranbir Kapoor is the 'multitalented loved one' to give her this new amazing look amid lockdown? Here's a complete list of celebs who donned new haircuts amid lockdown!

Photo Credit : Instagram