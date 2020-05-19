/
Alia Bhatt, Miley Cyrus, Vicky Kaushal to Joe Jonas: THESE stars got a new haircut amidst lockdown
While many of us are binge-watching shows, ticking off our reading wish lists and working out amid lockdown, some are also turning hairstylists to keep their hair in check! Here is a list of celebs who got a new haircut in these times!
Celebs who got a new haircut amidst lockdown
Coronavirus lockdown has brought the entire world and entertainment industry to a standstill. A lot of movies have also been releasing on OTT platforms due to the extended lockdown. While we all fulfil our movies and reading list, we are also definitely missing our favourite Tim Tim's pictures from his regular playdates and walks with daddy Saif Ali Khan! However, to our delight, his mommy Kareena Kapoor Khan has been regularly posting about the little munchkin and his quarantine sessions! From Saif giving Taimur a haircut, Kareena's facemasks sessions, Taimur unleashing her inner artist to video calls with her girl gang, Bebo's social media feed is a true delight for her fans. Karan Johar's endearing munchkins Yash and Roohi have taken over his bathroom and bedroom after the closet and his series #LockdownWithTheJohars is beyond hilarious. Kick stars Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez released their new single Tere Bina amidst lockdown and it received a great response by the audience! Recently, Alia Bhatt took to Instagram to share her new hair cut with her fans that 'is cut by a loved one.' She wrote, "P.S - Yes I cut my hair AT HOME - thanks to my multitalented loved one who rose to the occasion when I was in need of a chop." and she left everyone wondering if Ranbir Kapoor is the 'multitalented loved one' to give her this new amazing look amid lockdown? Here's a complete list of celebs who donned new haircuts amid lockdown!
Virat Kohli
Taking to Instagram, Anushka shared a video in which we can see her turning into a hairstylist for Virat. Virat can be seen holding the camera while Anushka is seen giving him a haircut with kitchen scissors.
Vicky Kaushal
Vicky Kaushal is spending his quarantine period with his brother Sunny Kaushal at home. Sunny turned a hairstylist for Vicky. Vicky has even shared a selfie after his haircut and the actor looks charming in his new look. Sharing the selfie, the Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship actor wrote, "#QuarantineCut by @sunsunnykhez."
Sachin Tendulkar
Former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar also decided to experiment with giving himself a hairdo. The god of cricket captioned his look as, "From playing square cuts to doing my hair cuts, have always enjoyed doing different things."
Miley Cyrus
The 27-year-old singer took a pair of scissors to her fringe. She showed the uneven finished product to fans on Instagram and compared herself to the mullet-sporting star of docu-series Tiger King, Joe Exotic.
Joe Jonas
Joe Jonas took to Instagram to share his new hairstyle with his fans.
Bella Hadid
Bella Hadid 'cut her own bangs' amid lockdown. The model shared a series of photos on her Instagram Story revealing that she cut her bangs!
Aayush Sharma
"Bald Look or Badass Look. Kaisa Laga?"
Patralekhaa
Rajkummar Rao turned hairstylist for girlfriend Patralekhaa and set major couple goals.
Alia Bhatt
In the picture shared, we can see Alia is flaunting her new look with short hair and is taking a mirror selfie donning a yellow top and blue tights at the gym. Sharing her new look, the Raazi actress wrote, "P.S - Yes I cut my hair AT HOME - thanks to my multitalented loved one who rose to the occasion when I was in need of a chop chop."
