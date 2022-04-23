Alia Bhatt-Neetu Kapoor to Kareena Kapoor-Sharmila Tagore; 5 BEST saas-bahu jodi of B-town

Someone aptly said, "Once blessed with mother and twice blessed with the mother-in-law." They are the centers of the family and love their daughters-in-law, the newest member of the family since day one without any terms or conditions. Similarly, in our tinsel town of Bollywood, there are a few Jodi of saas and bahu who love, respect, and adore each other equally and share a bond of friendship. Some Bollywood divas share a unique relationship with their moms-in-law. Undoubtedly, they are the doting bahus of proud saas. You will find them hanging out with their MILs at various social events and also the paparazzi also spot them often spending time together. To note, not only do they share an amazing bond with each other, but are often seen standing behind each other rock solid. They are literally goals and fans always shower love and adoration on them. From Alia Bhatt-Neetu Kapoor, Katrina Kaif-Veena Kaushal to Kareena Kapoor Khan-Sharmila Tagore, let us have a look at the five most compatible saas-bahu Jodi of B-town who have proved that this relationship is one of the sweetest relationships that exist.
Photo Credit : Neetu Kapoor Instagram
This saas-bahu jodi is the newest one in the town and is the cutest one. Neetu always praises her daughter-in-law and after Alia-Ranbir’s wedding, she also said that she wants her bahu to rule the house.
Not only they are stunning actresses, but they also share the sweetest bond as mother-in-law and daughter-in-law. Once Sharmila showered love on her bahu and said that she is calm and is like her daughter only.
Photo Credit : Saba Pataudi Instagram
Vicky Kaushal's mother and wife share one of the most adorable bonds. Look, how cutely they are hugging each other in this photo, which is screaming LOVE.
Photo Credit : Vicky Kaushal Instagram
They are simply adorable and are loved in Bollywood. Jaya never misses a chance to appreciate her bahu and Aish also respects her mom-in-law a lot. Once the veteran actress also said that Aishwarya is the ideal choice for the Bachchan family.
Photo Credit : Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Instagram
This duo shares an incredible bond. Priya often shares Sonam's photos on her social media handle to express her love and affection toward her.
Photo Credit : Priya Ahuja Instagram
Pinkvilla works better if you switch to our app