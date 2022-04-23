Alia Bhatt-Neetu Kapoor to Kareena Kapoor-Sharmila Tagore; 5 BEST saas-bahu jodi of B-town

1 / 6

5 perfect saas-bahu jodi of B-town

Someone aptly said, "Once blessed with mother and twice blessed with the mother-in-law." They are the centers of the family and love their daughters-in-law, the newest member of the family since day one without any terms or conditions. Similarly, in our tinsel town of Bollywood, there are a few Jodi of saas and bahu who love, respect, and adore each other equally and share a bond of friendship. Some Bollywood divas share a unique relationship with their moms-in-law. Undoubtedly, they are the doting bahus of proud saas. You will find them hanging out with their MILs at various social events and also the paparazzi also spot them often spending time together. To note, not only do they share an amazing bond with each other, but are often seen standing behind each other rock solid. They are literally goals and fans always shower love and adoration on them. From Alia Bhatt-Neetu Kapoor, Katrina Kaif-Veena Kaushal to Kareena Kapoor Khan-Sharmila Tagore, let us have a look at the five most compatible saas-bahu Jodi of B-town who have proved that this relationship is one of the sweetest relationships that exist.

Photo Credit : Neetu Kapoor Instagram