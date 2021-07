1 / 5

Alia Bhatt opts for comfy yet stylish attire as she gets clicked outside her residence

Actress Alia Bhatt is very busy these days. She has resumed shooting her films. Recently, she made the announcement about resuming the shooting of SS Rajamouli's next film RRR in Hyderabad. The Highway actress had treated her fans with pictures from her vanity van on social media. To note, the film stars Ram Charan, Jr NTR and others. Apart from this, the actress has pictures lined up in her kitty. Months ago, the trailer of her film Gangubai Kathaiwadi was released and it received an overwhelming response. Fans are eagerly waiting for its release. The shooting has been completed. Meanwhile, today she was spotted outside her residence. The actress has opted for simple attire but was looking stylish. She is known for her impeccable fashion sense. The Brahmastra actress is generally seen in comfortable attire. Like today she was seen wearing a green and black t shirt and to complete the look she wore black colour flared pants. She has kept her hair in a ponytail style. She did not wave at the shutterbugs and was seen coming out of the car. Recently another film Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani of her with Ranveer Singh was announced. The film also has Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in pivotal roles.

Photo Credit : viral bhayani