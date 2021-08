1 / 6

Alia Bhatt’s pictures with her girl gang

Alia Bhatt is a successful name in Bollywood. She is the younger daughter of Soni Razdan and Mahesh Bhatt. Alia Bhatt made her acting debut in 2012 with Karan Johar’s Student of the Year and since then has only been rising in the field of acting by delivering good performances on-screen. Today, Alia Bhatt is amongst the A-listed actors in Bollywood who has won the hearts of millions of people with movies that include Raazi, Highway, Udta Punjab, and Gully Boy. Fans are now awaiting the release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi starring Alia Bhatt as the lead character, portraying a niche personality that she will be seen doing for the first time. Along with working very hard to achieve the height that she has reached in her career, Alia Bhatt is also a fun-loving person who loves spending time with her friends. Here are pictures of Alia Bhatt that prove she is a great friend and absolutely loves her “girl gang”. Read ahead to know more.

Photo Credit : Alia Bhatt Instagram