Alia Bhatt: PHOTOS of Ranbir Kapoor’s ladylove show she shares a close relationship with her to be in laws

1 / 6

Pictures of Alia Bhatt with the Kapoor family

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are one of the most loved Bollywood couples. The audience had started shipping the two together ever since Alia Bhatt confessed of wanting to “marry Ranbir Kapoor” on Karan Johar’s talk show, Koffee with Karan. After briefly meeting each other at award functions, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor fell in love with each other on the sets of their upcoming movie, Brahmastra. After keeping things under the wraps for a long time, the two made their relationship public. Along with supporting Ranbir Kapoor through thick and thin, Alia Bhatt also shares a good relationship with the actor’s family. Here are pictures of Alia Bhatt with the Kapoor family. Read ahead to know more.

Photo Credit : Pinkvilla