Alia Bhatt: PHOTOS of Ranbir Kapoor’s ladylove show she shares a close relationship with her to be in laws

12 hours ago  |  9.3K
   
Advertisement
  • 1 / 6
    Pictures of Alia Bhatt with the Kapoor family

    Pictures of Alia Bhatt with the Kapoor family

    Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are one of the most loved Bollywood couples. The audience had started shipping the two together ever since Alia Bhatt confessed of wanting to “marry Ranbir Kapoor” on Karan Johar’s talk show, Koffee with Karan. After briefly meeting each other at award functions, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor fell in love with each other on the sets of their upcoming movie, Brahmastra. After keeping things under the wraps for a long time, the two made their relationship public. Along with supporting Ranbir Kapoor through thick and thin, Alia Bhatt also shares a good relationship with the actor’s family. Here are pictures of Alia Bhatt with the Kapoor family. Read ahead to know more.

    Photo Credit : Pinkvilla

  • 2 / 6
    Late night session with the to-be sister-in-law

    Late night session with the to-be sister-in-law

    Alia Bhatt gets clicked with Ranbir Kapoor’s sister, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, as they indulge in late night conversation.

    Photo Credit : Pinkvilla

  • 3 / 6
    Christmas at the Kapoor house

    Christmas at the Kapoor house

    Alia attends the Christmas celebration at the Kapoor house as she poses for a family picture along with them.

    Photo Credit : Pinkvilla

  • 4 / 6
    “With the girls”

    “With the girls”

    The actor shares a selfie “with the girls”, including Shaheen Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni.

    Photo Credit : Pinkvilla

    • Advertisement
  • 5 / 6
    Happy faces

    Happy faces

    Alia poses with Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Samara Sahni as they all smile.

    Photo Credit : Pinkvilla

    • Advertisement
  • 6 / 6
    With late Rishi Kapoor

    With late Rishi Kapoor

    Alia Bhatt was right by Ranbir Kapoor’s side throughout the time his father, Rishi Kapoor was in the hospital and even enjoyed some strolls on the streets of New York after the actor’s recovery with Ranbir, Neetu and late Rishi Kapoor.

    Photo Credit : Pinkvilla