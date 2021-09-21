Alia Bhatt: PHOTOS of Ranbir Kapoor’s ladylove show she shares a close relationship with her to be in laws

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are one of the most loved Bollywood couples. The audience had started shipping the two together ever since Alia Bhatt confessed of wanting to “marry Ranbir Kapoor” on Karan Johar’s talk show, Koffee with Karan. After briefly meeting each other at award functions, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor fell in love with each other on the sets of their upcoming movie, Brahmastra. After keeping things under the wraps for a long time, the two made their relationship public. Along with supporting Ranbir Kapoor through thick and thin, Alia Bhatt also shares a good relationship with the actor’s family. Here are pictures of Alia Bhatt with the Kapoor family. Read ahead to know more.
Photo Credit : Pinkvilla
Alia Bhatt gets clicked with Ranbir Kapoor’s sister, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, as they indulge in late night conversation.
Alia attends the Christmas celebration at the Kapoor house as she poses for a family picture along with them.
The actor shares a selfie “with the girls”, including Shaheen Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni.
Alia poses with Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Samara Sahni as they all smile.
Alia Bhatt was right by Ranbir Kapoor’s side throughout the time his father, Rishi Kapoor was in the hospital and even enjoyed some strolls on the streets of New York after the actor’s recovery with Ranbir, Neetu and late Rishi Kapoor.