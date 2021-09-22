Alia Bhatt: PHOTOS of the star with Soni Razdan prove she is a complete ‘mamma’s girl’

1 / 6

Pictures of Alia Bhatt with Soni Razdan

Alia Bhatt is considered as one of the most versatile actors in the Bollywood industry. Fans are awaiting the release of Alia Bhatt’s upcoming movies Gangubai Kathiawadi, Rani Aur Rocky Ki Prem Kahani and Brahmastra. Along with her work, Alia Bhatt has also been making the headlines for her relationship with beau Ranbir Kapoor, as fans express they want to see the two tie the knot. Through the actor’s thick and thin, the one person who has always stood by Alia Bhatt, giving her career and relationship advice is her mother, Soni Razdan. Alia Bhatt revealed that her mother has been her ultimate source of strength and she loves her to bits. Here are pictures of Alia Bhatt proving she is a complete “mamma’s girl”. Read ahead to know more.

