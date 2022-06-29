Alia Bhatt to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood actresses in gorgeous pink swimsuits

Bollywood is filled with brilliance and exceptional performers. These are the actors who have won hearts with their outstanding acting abilities. We can’t deny that they aren’t too hard on the eyes either! Our Bollywood has the most gorgeous actors and actresses. They are beautiful and stunning - especially our actresses (Sorry to the Bollywood boys!) The actresses follow a strict routine and diet to maintain their perfect figure and the beautiful glow on their faces. Moreover, our actresses are also water babies. They love to go on beach vacations or relax by the pools. And let us tell you, their swimsuits are always to die for! They wear the prettiest and the most gorgeous bikinis and monokinis and make us go ‘wow’. So if you need any beachy outfit inspiration, you know who should be you go-to! While going through the actresses’ beautiful swimsuit pictures for inspiration, we found that they often donned the colour pink and it looked just too cute. From Alia Bhatt to Priyanka Chopra, here are Bollywood beauties slaying pink swimwear.
Photo Credit : Priyanka Chopra Instagram
Disha Patani is known as the national crush of India for all the right reasons! She looks stunning in this sexy baby pink bikini!
Photo Credit : Disha Patani Instagram
Alia Bhatt's this picture with bestie Akansha Ranjan Kapoor screams friendship goals. While Akansha looks pretty in lavender, Alia is rocking the colour pink.
Photo Credit : Alia Bhatt Instagram
Ananya Panday's this adorable beach dress is a whole vibe! It is colourful and quirky - and matches Ananya's style just too much.
Photo Credit : Ananya Panday Instagram
Katrina Kaif's style is just always so on-point. She knows how to turn heads with whatever she dons. A beautiful pink swimsuit with orange shirt? Katrina can pull it off effortlessly!
Photo Credit : Katrina Kaif Instagram
Priyanka absolutely won our hearts with her sexy pink monokini here. Priyanka loves beaches and oceans and always has the best collection of swimwear!
Watch exclusive Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards coverage! Winners, red carpet, BTS and much more.