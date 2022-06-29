Alia Bhatt to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood actresses in gorgeous pink swimsuits

1 / 6

Bollywood actresses love pink

Bollywood is filled with brilliance and exceptional performers. These are the actors who have won hearts with their outstanding acting abilities. We can’t deny that they aren’t too hard on the eyes either! Our Bollywood has the most gorgeous actors and actresses. They are beautiful and stunning - especially our actresses (Sorry to the Bollywood boys!) The actresses follow a strict routine and diet to maintain their perfect figure and the beautiful glow on their faces. Moreover, our actresses are also water babies. They love to go on beach vacations or relax by the pools. And let us tell you, their swimsuits are always to die for! They wear the prettiest and the most gorgeous bikinis and monokinis and make us go ‘wow’. So if you need any beachy outfit inspiration, you know who should be you go-to! While going through the actresses’ beautiful swimsuit pictures for inspiration, we found that they often donned the colour pink and it looked just too cute. From Alia Bhatt to Priyanka Chopra, here are Bollywood beauties slaying pink swimwear.

Photo Credit : Priyanka Chopra Instagram