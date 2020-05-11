/
/
/
Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor: From funny conversations to twinning; Here's how fans relate with the star couple
Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor: From funny conversations to twinning; Here's how fans relate with the star couple
Brahmastra lead pair Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's much talked about real life relationship is relatable in many ways from social PDA to funny conversations, Have a look.
Written By
Pinkvilla Desk
6371 reads
Mumbai
Updated: May 11, 2020 12:40 pm
-
1 / 16
-
2 / 16
-
3 / 16
-
4 / 16
-
5 / 16
-
6 / 16
-
7 / 16
-
8 / 16
-
9 / 16
-
10 / 16
-
11 / 16
-
12 / 16
-
13 / 16
-
14 / 16
-
15 / 16
-
16 / 16
Comments
PR ALERT! flopastra
Add new comment