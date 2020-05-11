Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor: From funny conversations to twinning; Here's how fans relate with the star couple

1 / 16

Check out these relatable things about the couple

The relationship of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor has been making headlines ever since they stepped out together as a couple at Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's grandeur wedding reception in 2018 which was attended by several biggies of Bollywood. The closeness of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt was just a rumour till then. When the pair was roped in for the much awaited movie Brahmastra by Ayan Mukerji who thought they would end up being the industry's most talked-about love birds. Though Alia Bhatt always accepted she had a crush on Ranbir even before becoming an actress, their relationship was like a dream come true. Alia has been a constant pillar of support to Ranbir Kapoor and his family recently after the demise of the legendary actor Rishi Kapoor. Ranbir Kapoor who is all set to return on screen with the Ayan Mukerji directorial along with Amitabh Bachchan and Alia Bhatt this December is often spotted on social media with his friends, family and girlfriend Alia Bhatt's Instagram handles. The 37-year-old just like his cousin Kareena Kapoor Khan expressed that he is a private person and is happy to be off any social media as such. Though Kareena Kapoor Khan has made her social media debut and stormed the internet several times post that with her pictures on the same. On Koffee with Karan when the Sanju actor made an appearance with his cousin Kareena Kapoor Khan, the host of the show Filmmaker Karan Johar called them the Information and Broadcast department of the industry for keeping tabs on every thing which goes on in the B Town. Both Ranbir and Alia are one of the finest actors in the industry and they have both tried experimenting with different roles every time they are on screen. In fact today, Alia Bhatt's Raazi completed 2 years, this was a movie for which Alia earned love and respect and even bagged the award for best actress. The actress will be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi, Karan Johar’s Takht, Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra, and Mahesh Bhatt’s Sadak 2. The two actors are at a very successful stage with respect to their careers and we cant wait to watch them on screen in Ayan Mukerji's next. The leading pair of Brahmastra has been giving us a couple goals with some pictures every now and then for a while now. Although we miss RK on social media, actress Alia Bhatt never misses getting her boyfriend indulged with his fans by sharing some beautifully captured moments just like Ranbir's mother actress Neetu Kapoor. We absolutely love their family lunch dates and adorable snaps at awards shows. Today have a look at these pictures which makes the star couple relatable to every millennial couple.

Photo Credit : Youtube