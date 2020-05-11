Advertisement
Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor: From funny conversations to twinning; Here's how fans relate with the star couple

Brahmastra lead pair Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's much talked about real life relationship is relatable in many ways from social PDA to funny conversations, Have a look.
6371 reads Mumbai Updated: May 11, 2020 12:40 pm
  • 1 / 16
    Check out these relatable things about the couple

    The relationship of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor has been making headlines ever since they stepped out together as a couple at Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's grandeur wedding reception in 2018 which was attended by several biggies of Bollywood. The closeness of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt was just a rumour till then. When the pair was roped in for the much awaited movie Brahmastra by Ayan Mukerji who thought they would end up being the industry's most talked-about love birds. Though Alia Bhatt always accepted she had a crush on Ranbir even before becoming an actress, their relationship was like a dream come true. Alia has been a constant pillar of support to Ranbir Kapoor and his family recently after the demise of the legendary actor Rishi Kapoor. Ranbir Kapoor who is all set to return on screen with the Ayan Mukerji directorial along with Amitabh Bachchan and Alia Bhatt this December is often spotted on social media with his friends, family and girlfriend Alia Bhatt's Instagram handles. The 37-year-old just like his cousin Kareena Kapoor Khan expressed that he is a private person and is happy to be off any social media as such. Though Kareena Kapoor Khan has made her social media debut and stormed the internet several times post that with her pictures on the same. On Koffee with Karan when the Sanju actor made an appearance with his cousin Kareena Kapoor Khan, the host of the show Filmmaker Karan Johar called them the Information and Broadcast department of the industry for keeping tabs on every thing which goes on in the B Town. Both Ranbir and Alia are one of the finest actors in the industry and they have both tried experimenting with different roles every time they are on screen. In fact today, Alia Bhatt's Raazi completed 2 years, this was a movie for which Alia earned love and respect and even bagged the award for best actress. The actress will be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi, Karan Johar’s Takht, Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra, and Mahesh Bhatt’s Sadak 2. The two actors are at a very successful stage with respect to their careers and we cant wait to watch them on screen in Ayan Mukerji's next. The leading pair of Brahmastra has been giving us a couple goals with some pictures every now and then for a while now. Although we miss RK on social media, actress Alia Bhatt never misses getting her boyfriend indulged with his fans by sharing some beautifully captured moments just like Ranbir's mother actress Neetu Kapoor. We absolutely love their family lunch dates and adorable snaps at awards shows. Today have a look at these pictures which makes the star couple relatable to every millennial couple.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

  • 2 / 16
    When you make her blush with your words

    The actress indulged in a conversation with Ranbir and she just can't stop blushing.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 3 / 16
    When their relatives become your family too

    Alia walks hand in hand with Ranbir's niece Samara Sahni who looks cute as a button.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 4 / 16
    When you attend events together

    The couple looks stunning as they attend another event together.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 5 / 16
    When you start hanging out with each other's best friends

    The couple poses post their fun time with Alia Bhatt's best friends.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 16
    When their pets receive the same love and attention from you

    The actress shared a beautiful picture of Ranbir's pets Lionel and Nido and left fans wondering was the adorable photo captured by the Sanju star.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 16
    Taking fashion seriously together

    The duo is know to make lovely red carpet and event appearances together in their impeccable style.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 8 / 16
    Family gatherings are the best

    Alia at the Kapoor family's annual Christmas lunch gettogether.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 16
    Taking exotic vacations with Bae

    Ranbir and Alia at their South African safari together.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 10 / 16
    When you turn photographers for each other

    Alia captured a handsome Ranbir Kapoor in this frame and we loved it.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 11 / 16
    When your moms hang out together with you

    A lovely picture of the couple with their beautiful moms.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 12 / 16
    Sharing a common best friend

    Ranbir and Alia with their common best friend filmmaker Ayan Mukerji.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 13 / 16
    Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor twinning in their airport look

    When you both twin your outfits for a public outing.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 14 / 16
    Who is the cutest?

    A throwback picture from their trip to New York City with Alia’s boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor plants a kiss on the actress' cheek and we can see couple Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora in the same pose.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 15 / 16
    When you prefer shopping together

    The duo snapped post their shopping day together yet they manage to look cute as always.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 16 / 16
    When your partner makes you laugh non stop

    You can't get rid of the laughter when your partner is an entertainment package.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

Comments

Anonymous

PR ALERT! flopastra

