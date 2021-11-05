Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor to Kajol, Ajay Devgn; 5 BTown couples who lit up Diwali with their style

Yesterday must have definitely been a good day for all the Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt fans as the actress left everyone speechless with a stunning picture of her hugging Ranbir as they were ready to celebrate Diwali. Alia chose to wear an electric blue lehenga and Ranbir chose to wear a black pathani suit with golden border.
Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar were celebrating their first Diwali after marriage and fans were eagerly waiting for the pictures from the celebration. The couple looked stunning in blue and white combo. Yami wore a blue salwar kameez with yellow floral print and Aditya wore a white kurta pyjama.
Kajol and Ajay Devgn are one power couple of Bollywood. This Diwali even these two made sure to leave their fans wanting for more. Kajol looked breathtakingly gorgeous in her white saree with red border and Ajay looked dapper in his plain black pathani suit and he was twinning witrh son Yug.
These two are royalty in true sense. Kareena wore a pink anarkali and held baby Jeh in her arms, whereas, Saif Ali Khan wore a grey kurta with white pyjama and was twinning with his elder son Taimur.
The new parents on the block, Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi are one stylish couple. Neha wore a yellow coloured kaftaan and Angad wore a cream coloured kurta pyjama and could not stop looking at each other.
