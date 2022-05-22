Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor to Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal; B-Town couples who sealed their wedding with a kiss

Bollywood couples believe in the concept of big fat Indian and it is always a festival for the entire nation. Their dreamy weddings give us hope in true love and happy endings. Just a month back, one of the biggest marriages of all time, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s happened and as we all know, it was an extremely grand affair. Last year too, we had a lot of high profile weddings, such as Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s wedding in December and Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal’s marriage. Each couple had a special, heartfelt love story and them finding their happy endings made us all emotional. Also, let’s talk about the wedding attires because WOW! Each Bollywood bride stunned us with their stunning looks. The grooms’ dapper attires made our hearts flutter. Another thing that absolutely made us smile was their ethereal wedding photographs. These couples love to seal the deal with kisses - and it is just so adorable. Here are some prettiest wedding pictures where they couples lovingly kissed each other and made us all go ‘aww’.
Photo Credit : Alia Bhatt Instagram
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal tied the knot on 9th December 2021. Their marriage was quite a regal affair. Afte keeping their relationship hush-hush for a long while, the duo finally announced to the world that they married each other.
Photo Credit : Katrina Kaif Instagram, Joseph Radhik Photography
Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar took their wedding vows on 19th February of this year in Khandala. Well, the vibe of their marriage was just so gorgeous and their colour palette was mesmerising.
Photo Credit : Wedding Stories Photography, Farhan Akhtar Instagram
This is the wedding that we are still not over! Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt got married just a month back, on 14th April and broke the internet with their stunning pictures.
Photo Credit : House On The Clouds, Alia Bhatt Instagram
Varun Dhawan got married to his longtime sweetheart Natasha Dalal on 24th January 2021. It was an intimate wedding and their wedding pictures were so ethereal that we went 'wow'.
Photo Credit : Joseph Radhik Photography, Varun Dhawan Instagram
Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja began their happily-ever-after on 8 May 2018. Yes, the sweet couple celebrated their 4th wedding anniversary just a few days and now are all set to welcome their child.
Photo Credit : Anand Rathi Photography
Pinkvilla works better if you switch to our app