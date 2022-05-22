Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor to Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal; B-Town couples who sealed their wedding with a kiss

1 / 6

B-Town couples who sealed their wedding with a kiss

Bollywood couples believe in the concept of big fat Indian and it is always a festival for the entire nation. Their dreamy weddings give us hope in true love and happy endings. Just a month back, one of the biggest marriages of all time, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s happened and as we all know, it was an extremely grand affair. Last year too, we had a lot of high profile weddings, such as Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s wedding in December and Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal’s marriage. Each couple had a special, heartfelt love story and them finding their happy endings made us all emotional. Also, let’s talk about the wedding attires because WOW! Each Bollywood bride stunned us with their stunning looks. The grooms’ dapper attires made our hearts flutter. Another thing that absolutely made us smile was their ethereal wedding photographs. These couples love to seal the deal with kisses - and it is just so adorable. Here are some prettiest wedding pictures where they couples lovingly kissed each other and made us all go ‘aww’.

Photo Credit : Alia Bhatt Instagram