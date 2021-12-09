Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor to Malaika Arora-Arjun Kapoor: 5 Bollywood couples who might get married in 2022

1 / 6

Bollywood celebrities who might soon tie the knot

Weddings of Bollywood celebrities are always a grand affair and fans eagerly wait to see their favourite duo tie the knot. There are quite a few couples in B-town who have kept everyone guessing as to when will they be tying the knot. Well, these lovebirds have been giving us some major relationship goals all this while and we can't wait to see them getting married. Here's a look at 5 B-town couples who might tie the knot in 2022.

Photo Credit : Alia Bhatt's Instagram