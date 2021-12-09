Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor to Malaika Arora-Arjun Kapoor: 5 Bollywood couples who might get married in 2022

Weddings of Bollywood celebrities are always a grand affair and fans eagerly wait to see their favourite duo tie the knot. There are quite a few couples in B-town who have kept everyone guessing as to when will they be tying the knot. Well, these lovebirds have been giving us some major relationship goals all this while and we can't wait to see them getting married. Here's a look at 5 B-town couples who might tie the knot in 2022.
Arjun and Malaika made their relationship official in 2019, and ever since then, fans have been waiting for them to take the next step. Arjun once shared that whenever he plans to get married, he will not hide it from his fans.
The much-in-love couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor might get married next year. The couple made their relationship public when they arrived together at Sonam Kapoor's wedding reception in 2018.
Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul might be the next to get married. Their cute captions and comments for each other on social media always make fans go aww. The two may get married by next year.
Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl have been dating for around three years now. The couple never shies away from expressing love for each other on social media. Well, we wonder if the two will get married next year.
Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra have been dating for several years now. The on-screen chemistry between the two in Shershaah won millions of hearts. Ever since they shared the screen together, fans can't wait to see them get married. Now the wait is for the lovebirds to make it official.
