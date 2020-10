1 / 8

Celebrity approved airport accessory

Alia Bhatt recently wished the director of her critically acclaimed movie, Gully Boy with the sweetest message on social media. Sharing a BTS picture from the sets of their film, the actress wrote" "Happy birthday boss lady!" wrote Alia on her Instagram story and added: "My most favorite human ever...love you." Gully Boy was critically acclaimed when it released in February last year. It was selected as India's official entry for the 92nd Academy Awards in the Best Foreign Language Film category. Alia Bhatt's picture surely makes us miss the promotional looks of our stars. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic in the world, the government's strict actions for our safety led to several projects being postponed, and even movies that were supposed to release have pushed their release dates keeping in mind the safety of the nation. As we keep missing our favourite stars every now and then due to the lockdown. One of the things we miss the most are the stunning attires they donned during their promotions, in terms of trends we surely look up to our favourite stars and the way they carry their certain looks when they step out of their homes. Several actors like Malaika Arora, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan are famous for their workout looks as they would daily step out for the same. 2019 saw the rise of several trends by Bollywood stars, from animal prints, neon colours to pantsuits these were some of the trends brought back. Both our male and female actors were seen donning these trends with a lot of confidence and style. One major trend that celebs were obsessed with was the trend of fanny packs. Today take a look at these celebs who were spotted donning the same for their airport looks.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani