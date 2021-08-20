Alia Bhatt & Ranveer Singh: PHOTOS of the stars will make look forward to Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh are one of the most popular names in the entertainment industry. After achieving great heights in their careers in the movies, the two appeared together in Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy and set the screen on fire. Fans couldn’t help but love the intense chemistry between Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh. Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh’s fans are in for a treat soon as they will again be appearing together in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The on-screen “perfect couple” are also friends with each other in real-life and here are pictures of Lulu and Tutu that will make fans await the release of their upcoming movie. Read ahead to know more.
Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh get clicked as they laugh while preparing to pose for the camera.
Alia and Ranveer are “true BFFs” as they get their life-partners along and go on a vacation with Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor to welcome the new year.
Lulu and Tutu get clicked candidly as they walk out of the Mumbai airport in street style.
Alia and Ranveer pose for the camera showing how they have a good rapport.
Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh are often spotted entertaining the audience as they head out to promote their movies.