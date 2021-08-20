Alia Bhatt & Ranveer Singh: PHOTOS of the stars will make look forward to Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani

1 / 6

Lulu and Tutu’s pictures prove that they are amazing friends

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh are one of the most popular names in the entertainment industry. After achieving great heights in their careers in the movies, the two appeared together in Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy and set the screen on fire. Fans couldn’t help but love the intense chemistry between Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh. Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh’s fans are in for a treat soon as they will again be appearing together in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The on-screen “perfect couple” are also friends with each other in real-life and here are pictures of Lulu and Tutu that will make fans await the release of their upcoming movie. Read ahead to know more.

Photo Credit : Pinkvilla