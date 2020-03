1 / 7

Alia Bhatt's reveals her true Pisces self in these photos

Alia Bhatt is a social media queen; she manages to break the internet with her witty statements, looks, vacation photos and style. The star has her own YouTube channel for interacting with her fans and to give them some tips for a better lifestyle. The actress will be seen in some major releases this year; the first being Sadak 2 where she will be seen opposite Aditya Roy Kapur in July. The other movies of Alia Bhatt are Gangubai Kathiawadi and Brahmastra which will release later this year. Alia who will be celebrating her 27th birthday this month and she is yet to reveal the plans for her birthday, as her busy schedule this year she might even have a working birthday. The actress is a true Piscean and we have come to this conclusion with various photos of the actress on her social media which reflect her personality. Have a look.

Photo Credit : Youtube/Instagram