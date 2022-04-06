Alia Bhatt’s 5 Instagram posts that speak volumes about her love for Ranbir Kapoor

1 / 6

Alia Bhatt’s 5 Instagram posts for Ranbir Kapoor

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are one of the most talked about couples in tinselvile these days and rightfully so. After all, the lovebirds, who are dating each other for a while now, are set to tie the knot finally. To note, Pinkvilla had exclusively reported that Ranbir and Alia will be tying the knot in Mumbai next week during the early hours of April 16 between 2 AM to 4 AM. The wedding preparations are going in full swing and everyone is looking forward to Ranbir-Alia’s D-Day. It was also reported that the wedding festivities will begin on April 14 with a mehendi function at the Kapoor residence. This will be followed by haldi/sangeet on April 14 and the baraat on April 15. According to media reports, Ranbir and Alia’s wedding will be a starry affair and will be attended by celebs like Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Zoya Akhtar, Masaba Gupta etc. Ahead of their wedding, Alia and Ranbir’s throwback pics are doing the rounds on social media. And today, we bring you 5 of Alia’s Instagram posts that speak volumes about her love for Ranbir Kapoor.

Photo Credit : Pinkvilla