Alia Bhatt’s 5 Instagram posts that speak volumes about her love for Ranbir Kapoor

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are one of the most talked about couples in tinselvile these days and rightfully so. After all, the lovebirds, who are dating each other for a while now, are set to tie the knot finally. To note, Pinkvilla had exclusively reported that Ranbir and Alia will be tying the knot in Mumbai next week during the early hours of April 16 between 2 AM to 4 AM. The wedding preparations are going in full swing and everyone is looking forward to Ranbir-Alia’s D-Day.
It was also reported that the wedding festivities will begin on April 14 with a mehendi function at the Kapoor residence. This will be followed by haldi/sangeet on April 14 and the baraat on April 15. According to media reports, Ranbir and Alia’s wedding will be a starry affair and will be attended by celebs like Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Zoya Akhtar, Masaba Gupta etc. Ahead of their wedding, Alia and Ranbir’s throwback pics are doing the rounds on social media. And today, we bring you 5 of Alia’s Instagram posts that speak volumes about her love for Ranbir Kapoor.
Photo Credit : Pinkvilla
On the occasion of Diwali, Alia shared a beautiful pic of herself as she held Ranbir close to her and the lovebirds couldn’t take their eyes off each other. Alia looked stunning in her blue lehenga while Ranbir opted for a traditional kurta.
Photo Credit : alia bhatt instagram
On Ranbir’s birthday last year, Alia shared a picture of themselves enjoying a sunset together. The couple was seen sitting by the lake-side wherein Alia was resting her head on Ranbir’s shoulder and were making the most of the peaceful moment.
Alia had posted a beautiful pic of her hands entangled with those of Ranbir’s on social media when the actress was missing her main man. She had captioned the image as, “major missing”.
Sharing a glimpse of Ranbir’s birthday in 2020, Alia had posted a beautiful pic of the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actor posing happily with his birthday cake. He looked dapper in his black shirt as he posed for the camera.
Ranbir and Alia had rung the New Year 2022 together during a vacation in the wild. The actress ever shared beautiful glimpses of her vacation including a candid pic of her main man sipping a drink.