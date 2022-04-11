Alia Bhatt’s 5 on-screen bridal avatars ahead of her wedding with Ranbir Kapoor; PHOTOS

1 / 6

Alia Bhatt as a reel life bride

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s upcoming wedding has become the hottest topic of discussion in the world of entertainment. After being in a relationship for several years, the lovebirds have finally decided to take the plunge, and fans cannot keep calm. Ever since the news about their wedding broke, they have been excitedly and desperately waiting to see the much-in-love duo as man and wife. While the actors have been quite tight-lipped about their wedding, Pinkvilla has been exclusively reporting many aspects of the D-Day. We first broke the news that the wedding festivities will begin on the 13th of April and continue until the 17th of April. While the Sangeet, Mehendi, and Cocktail will be at the Kapoors’ RK Studios, the wedding will take place at Ranbir’s Vastu residence in Bandra in the wee hours of the morning of the 16th of April. Reports claim that Alia will be wearing a Sabyasachi lehenga at her wedding. While there are a few days to see the Highway actress turn bride in real life, she has been one in reel life multiple times. Let’s have a look, shall we?

Photo Credit : YouTube