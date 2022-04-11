Alia Bhatt’s 5 on-screen bridal avatars ahead of her wedding with Ranbir Kapoor; PHOTOS

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s upcoming wedding has become the hottest topic of discussion in the world of entertainment. After being in a relationship for several years, the lovebirds have finally decided to take the plunge, and fans cannot keep calm. Ever since the news about their wedding broke, they have been excitedly and desperately waiting to see the much-in-love duo as man and wife. While the actors have been quite tight-lipped about their wedding, Pinkvilla has been exclusively reporting many aspects of the D-Day. We first broke the news that the wedding festivities will begin on the 13th of April and continue until the 17th of April. While the Sangeet, Mehendi, and Cocktail will be at the Kapoors’ RK Studios, the wedding will take place at Ranbir’s Vastu residence in Bandra in the wee hours of the morning of the 16th of April. Reports claim that Alia will be wearing a Sabyasachi lehenga at her wedding. While there are a few days to see the Highway actress turn bride in real life, she has been one in reel life multiple times. Let’s have a look, shall we?
Photo Credit : YouTube
Alia donned the bridal avatar for the first time in the 2014 film 2 States where she featured alongside Arjun Kapoor. She looked adorable as a South-Indian bride in red and orange ethnic wear, and lots of gold temple jewelry.
The same year, Alia had another release with Varun Dhawan – Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania. Towards the end of the film, we see Alia donning gold and fuschia-coloured lehenga by Manish Malhotra as she aced the SRK signature pose and delivered a monologue with a pro.
Alia became a bride in Abhishek Varman’s Kalank, which had an ensemble cast with Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Madhuri Dixit, Sonakshi Sinha, and Sanjay Dutt. Roop aka Alia lit up the screen with her deep red lehenga, while emoting sadness with her eyes. This was the most decked-up bridal look for Alia, as she wore a net veil, a raani haar, choker, maatha patti and more.
Photo Credit : FoxStarHindi/ YouTube
In Meghna Gulzar’s spy thriller Raazi, Alia’s character Sehmat wore a Banarasi kurta-sharara set with intricate embroidery. The sky-blue netted veil added a beautiful contrast, and the gold and pearl jewelry elevated the look further.
Photo Credit : Dharma Productions/ YouTube
Last year, Celebrity Mehendi artist Veena Nagda shared a picture of Alia dressed up as a bride for an advertisement, and it went viral in no time. The actress was seen clad in a pale-pink netted saree with heavy embroidery. She also wore a choker, a maang tike, and jhumka earrings.
Photo Credit : Veena Nagda/ Instagram
