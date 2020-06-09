/
/
/
Alia Bhatt & Sabysachi make the best pair; Take a look at times the star donned the label with sheer elegance
Alia Bhatt & Sabysachi make the best pair; Take a look at times the star donned the label with sheer elegance
Alia Bhatt is a true blue fashionista and there's no denying that! She pulls off every outfit with ease. Here are times when she looked gorgeous in Sabyasachi's creations!
Written By
Ekta Varma
5502 reads
Mumbai
Published: June 9, 2020 01:32 pm
-
1 / 9
-
2 / 9
-
3 / 9
-
4 / 9
-
5 / 9
-
6 / 9
-
7 / 9
-
8 / 9
-
9 / 9
Add new comment