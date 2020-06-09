Alia Bhatt & Sabysachi make the best pair; Take a look at times the star donned the label with sheer elegance

1 / 9

When Alia Bhatt looked stunning in the designer's creations

Over a career span of eight years, Alia Bhatt has always impressed the audiences with her nuanced craft and talent and has truly made her mark in the industry. She has truly defined herself as a versatile and bankable actress with works like Udta Punjab, Highway, Dear Zindagi, Badrinath Ki Dulhania and many more amazing performances. She has won several awards for her performances and is undoubtedly a bonafide star. The actress is currently on a break like everyone else due to lockdown. She has been making the most of her quarantine days as she is cooking, working from home, taking naps to spend time with her cat, she is surely having the time of her life on this much-needed break from her hectic schedules. Alia Bhatt took to Instagram to share her new hair cut with her fans that 'is cut by a loved one.' She wrote, "P.S - Yes I cut my hair AT HOME - thanks to my multitalented loved one who rose to the occasion when I was in need of a chop." and she left everyone wondering if Ranbir Kapoor is the 'multitalented loved one' to give her this new amazing look amid lockdown? Karan Johar later confirmed that it was Ranbir Kapoor who cut her hair and the fans couldn't stop gushing over the couple's cuteness. She is also well known for her style and impeccable fashion sense which leaves everyone amazed. Be it her airport look, casual outing, parties, award shows or her gorgeous traditional lehengas, she pulls it off with sheer grace and elegance. She has turned out to be a style icon for the millennials as she never fails to make heads turn with her spectacular looks. The diva has hired the right army of people to make sure she is fashionable and chic always. Speaking about what fashion means to her, Alia said in an interview, “Style and fashion are not just about the way you look, it’s about the way you feel. What I liked about the platform is that it’s bridging the gap between the individual and the expert. You may have an inherent sense of style but may need some help to put it together." One of her favourite designer labels is Sabyasachi. She never fails to make heads turn when she dons the designer's creations. Here's walking you through some of her most fabulous throwbacks looks donning the label.

Photo Credit : Instagram