Alia Bhatt & Sabysachi make the best pair; Take a look at times the star donned the label with sheer elegance

Alia Bhatt is a true blue fashionista and there's no denying that! She pulls off every outfit with ease. Here are times when she looked gorgeous in Sabyasachi's creations!
  1 / 9
    When Alia Bhatt looked stunning in the designer's creations

    When Alia Bhatt looked stunning in the designer's creations

    Over a career span of eight years, Alia Bhatt has always impressed the audiences with her nuanced craft and talent and has truly made her mark in the industry. She has truly defined herself as a versatile and bankable actress with works like Udta Punjab, Highway, Dear Zindagi, Badrinath Ki Dulhania and many more amazing performances. She has won several awards for her performances and is undoubtedly a bonafide star. The actress is currently on a break like everyone else due to lockdown. She has been making the most of her quarantine days as she is cooking, working from home, taking naps to spend time with her cat, she is surely having the time of her life on this much-needed break from her hectic schedules. Alia Bhatt took to Instagram to share her new hair cut with her fans that 'is cut by a loved one.' She wrote, "P.S - Yes I cut my hair AT HOME - thanks to my multitalented loved one who rose to the occasion when I was in need of a chop." and she left everyone wondering if Ranbir Kapoor is the 'multitalented loved one' to give her this new amazing look amid lockdown? Karan Johar later confirmed that it was Ranbir Kapoor who cut her hair and the fans couldn't stop gushing over the couple's cuteness. She is also well known for her style and impeccable fashion sense which leaves everyone amazed. Be it her airport look, casual outing, parties, award shows or her gorgeous traditional lehengas, she pulls it off with sheer grace and elegance. She has turned out to be a style icon for the millennials as she never fails to make heads turn with her spectacular looks. The diva has hired the right army of people to make sure she is fashionable and chic always. Speaking about what fashion means to her, Alia said in an interview, “Style and fashion are not just about the way you look, it’s about the way you feel. What I liked about the platform is that it’s bridging the gap between the individual and the expert. You may have an inherent sense of style but may need some help to put it together." One of her favourite designer labels is Sabyasachi. She never fails to make heads turn when she dons the designer's creations. Here's walking you through some of her most fabulous throwbacks looks donning the label.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  2 / 9
    A multicoloured saree

    A multicoloured saree

    For an award ceremony, Ms Bhatt put her most colourful foot forward. She picked out a saree. The saree bore multi-colour stripes and sequins with a thick embroidered border. She paired it with a blouse that featured a plunging neckline that also bore loads of embroidery.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  3 / 9
    Floral saree

    Floral saree

    Alia wore a saree by the label, a printed yellow-green one and paired it with an off-shoulder blouse. The overall look was one that was quite balanced and we love those earrings that she accessorised it with.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  4 / 9
    Red organza saree

    Red organza saree

    The actress looked lovely in red organza, embroidered saree that she teamed with a matching red blouse.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  5 / 9
    Nailing the look with ease

    Nailing the look with ease

    For her Kalank promotions, Alia donned a red polka-dotted full-length dress and added it up with a pair of jhumkas. With a belt to accessorise the outfit, and hair done perfectly, Alia sure knows how to make heads turn with whatever she wears.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  6 / 9
    When Alia and Ranbir made heads turn

    When Alia and Ranbir made heads turn

    At Sonam and Anand Ahuja's reception, she looked pretty in a chartreuse lehenga that she paired with a choker necklace and a mang tika. Simple hair and clean makeup rounded her look.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  7 / 9
    Yellow never looked so good

    Yellow never looked so good

    Alia Bhatt’s love affair with solid coloured lehengas is no secret. However, among them all, this solid sunshine yellow lehenga has our heart.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  8 / 9
    One hell of a stunner!

    One hell of a stunner!

    A white Anarkali with embellished floral gold motifs was her other choice, one that is perfect for a summer wedding!

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  9 / 9
    Custom made Sharara suit

    Custom made Sharara suit

    This custom suit with a short strappy Kurti, velvet wide-legged pants and organza dupatta is how you embrace your love for fashion. Alia wore this to an event in Kolkata and left us awestruck with her style.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

