Alia Bhatt shares a strong bond with Karan Johar and THESE pictures are a proof; Check it out

Alia Bhatt shares a strong bond with Karan Johar

Alia Bhatt has exceptionally made a stand for herself in the Bollywood. She has shown dedication and love towards her work primarily because of the guidance from Karan Johar, who not only launched her in the industry but has also been a father-like figure for her. Alia and Karan indeed share a strong bond in terms of work, as we’ve all known that he has been a great mentor for her ever since she made her debut in 2012 with the movie Student of The Year. On several events, the Raazi actress has acknowledged Karan as an important person in her life and called him ‘Papa’ quite often. Now, the actress is gearing herself up for her upcoming movie “Brahmastra ”which is all set to hit the screens this May 2020. Alia would be seen sharing screen space with Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the film is expected to do well in the box office. Talking about Alia’s bond with Karan, it is one of the purest mentor and protege relationships we have seen in Bollywood, and it has been going incredibly strong with time. The actress had also revealed that Karan is her go-to person when it comes to choosing a script or to present herself for a role. Today, we bring you some of the best moments captured of them so far.

Photo Credit : Instagram