Alia Bhatt shares a strong bond with Karan Johar and THESE pictures are a proof; Check it out

The actress had also revealed that Karan is her go-to person when it comes to choosing a script or to present herself for a role. Today, we bring you some of the best moments captured of them so far.
796 reads Mumbai Updated: January 7, 2020 07:39 pm
    Alia Bhatt shares a strong bond with Karan Johar

    Alia Bhatt has exceptionally made a stand for herself in the Bollywood. She has shown dedication and love towards her work primarily because of the guidance from Karan Johar, who not only launched her in the industry but has also been a father-like figure for her. Alia and Karan indeed share a strong bond in terms of work, as we’ve all known that he has been a great mentor for her ever since she made her debut in 2012 with the movie Student of The Year. On several events, the Raazi actress has acknowledged Karan as an important person in her life and called him ‘Papa’ quite often. Now, the actress is gearing herself up for her upcoming movie “Brahmastra ”which is all set to hit the screens this May 2020. Alia would be seen sharing screen space with Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the film is expected to do well in the box office. Talking about Alia’s bond with Karan, it is one of the purest mentor and protege relationships we have seen in Bollywood, and it has been going incredibly strong with time. The actress had also revealed that Karan is her go-to person when it comes to choosing a script or to present herself for a role. Today, we bring you some of the best moments captured of them so far.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Alia’s go-to person always

    Karan has been guiding Alia in every way primarily when it comes to choosing scripts.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Glamours in the air

    Alia and Karan indeed slay together while posing.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Alia’s birthday post

    Every year, the beautiful actress takes down to her social media to wish Karan a beautiful birthday message.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Forever growing bond

    It has also been revealed that Karan has listed names of two of his prodigies, Alia and Varun, as the beneficiaries in his will, and this gesture indeed shows that Karan treats Alia like his own child.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

