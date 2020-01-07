/
/
/
Alia Bhatt shares a strong bond with Karan Johar and THESE pictures are a proof; Check it out
Alia Bhatt shares a strong bond with Karan Johar and THESE pictures are a proof; Check it out
The actress had also revealed that Karan is her go-to person when it comes to choosing a script or to present herself for a role. Today, we bring you some of the best moments captured of them so far.
Written By
Aditi Giri
796 reads
Mumbai
Updated: January 7, 2020 07:39 pm
-
1 / 5
-
2 / 5
-
3 / 5
-
4 / 5
-
5 / 5
Add new comment