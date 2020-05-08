Advertisement
Alia Bhatt: Off shoulder to silhouette, Brahmastra star shows how to slay in experimental pantsuit looks

Alia Bhatt is one hell of a stunner and there's no denying that. She always ups the style quotient with her experimental fashion looks. Here are her best pantsuit looks which will leave the fashion police amazed!
    Take cues from Alia Bhatt on how to slay a pantsuit like a boss!

    From a glam debut in Karan Johar's Student Of The Year, winning over the critics with her performance in Highway to delivering endless brilliant performances in films like Udta Punjab, Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Raazi to Kalank, Alia Bhatt has truly made her mark in this industry and created a niche for herself. Apart from being a bundle of talent, the Brahmastra star is also extremely stylish and never fails to impress with her brilliant style game. Be it her airport look, casual outing, parties, award shows or her gorgeous traditional lehengas, she pulls it off with sheer grace and elegance. She has turned out to be a style icon for the millennials as she never fails to make heads turn with her spectacular looks. The diva has hired the right army of people to make sure she is fashionable and chic always. Speaking about what fashion means to her, Alia said in an interview, “Style and fashion are not just about the way you look, it’s about the way you feel. What I liked about the platform is that it’s bridging the gap between the individual and the expert. You may have an inherent sense of style but may need some help to put it together,” Pantsuits have become a raging fashion trend in Bollywood with most of the stars opting for the classiest of looks. From Kiara Advani, Janhvi Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor to Ananya Panday and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Bollywood divas are showing how to slay like a boss in a pantsuit. Be it a red carpet gown or a classic pantsuit, Raazi star carries it off like a pro! Here are the star's most spectacular pantsuit looks which will leave you speechless.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Highway press conference at the 64th Berlinale Film Festival

    Highway star looked classy in a red pantsuit at the press conference of her film screening at the 64th Berlinale Film Festival! The actress opted for a super chic Christian Dior Resort 2014 red notch lapel suit, styled with a nude sheer blouse with colourful inserts teamed up with a pair of pumps.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

    Bringing a twist to the classic pantsuit

    Alia Bhatt donned a hot pink pantsuit which featured an off-shoulder double-breasted blazer with matching flared pants. She opted for a centre-parted sleek hairdo, filled-in brows and a nude lip.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    The OG Queen of experiments

    For an event, Raazi actress opted for a formal pantsuit by Leo & Lin but, instead of opting for a classic silhouette, she chose to keep it trendy with an off-shoulder sleeve. The blazer lapels made a fabulous neckline while the shirt sleeve remained intact. We are absolutely in love with this look!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Add a pop of colours

    In a post by Alia, she is seen flaunting her colourful pantsuit with pastel pink, blue, green and yellow patches and looks like the actress is breathing life into the entire pastel colour palette.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Indeed our favourite look!

    Alia decided to take things up a notch in Berlin, where Gully Boy was first premiered. She channelled some old-Hollywood glamour into her look by picking out a blue sequined Ralph Lauren dress. Blue eyeliner and gorgeous loose waves completed this subtle yet sexy look.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Always a stunner

    Alia Bhatt was seen wearing a Top Shop pantsuit for a corporate event in Mumbai a couple of years back. Alia styled her look with a slip top layered underneath, a high ponytail and a clean face of makeup with her highlight on fleek. For footwear, Alia wore a pair of clear heels from ASOS.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Airport look styled to perfection

    For her airport look, Alia Bhatt opted for an easy silhouette by Topshop. The pastel lime green pantsuit was a breezy one with a slightly oversized silhouette paired with flared pants. While the pantsuit was a subtle choice, Alia did spice up the look with vintage-looking white cat-eye sunnies.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

    Vision in white

    For her 2016 appearance at Karan Johar's chat show, the 2 States sported a white Prabal Gurung pantsuit. Alia paired her white pantsuit with black pumps and a few statement rings. She left her hair in soft waves and nude shades of makeup on the faces along with a sultry black smoky eye completed her look!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Chilling with her manager and BFF

    Alia looks gorgeous in a red pantsuit as she chills with her manager and BFF in Los Angeles last year.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

