Alia Bhatt stepped out in these stunning black outfits and made it our favourite colour again, Check PHOTOS

Alia Bhatt's style is both chic and comfortable and always to the point. Today we have these all black outfits sported by the actress which you absolutely cannot miss.
2968 reads Mumbai Updated: May 22, 2020 07:30 am
  • 1 / 15
    Alia Bhatt slayed the all black style statement with these outfits

    Alia Bhatt slayed the all black style statement with these outfits

    Alia Bhatt is undoubtedly one of the top stars in the country at present. Alia Bhatt started her journey in Bollywood when she was a child. She was first seen in the movie Sangharsh. Later she was seen in Student of The Year alongside co-stars, Varun Dhawan and Siddharth Malhotra in 2012. After her debut film as a leading actor in Student of The Year, Alia Bhatt was next seen in movies such as 2 States, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Badrinath Ki Dulhania and Dear Zindagi, all packed with diverse characters. She was also highly lauded for playing demanding roles in movies such as Highway, Udta Punjab and Raazi. Alia Bhatt was also praised in the movie Gully Boy, for her character as Safeena. Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia is all set to collaborate with her father Mahesh Bhatt in the film Sadak 2. Starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Pooja Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt, and Alia in the lead, the film is a sequel to the 1991 film directed by Mahesh Bhatt. With Sadak 2, Mahesh Bhatt is returning to direction after a long gap. Aside from this, Alia will also be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra with beau Ranbir Kapoor. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Dimple Kapadia, Nagarjuna Akkineni, and Mouni Roy. Brahmastra is slated to come out in December this year. Alia has also started her own youtube channel to keep her fans more connected to her personal life and day to day activities. Among all the leading ladies in Bollywood, if there's one star with a really trendy and young look, it's Alia Bhatt. With her wardrobe choices the Gully Boy actress never fails to amaze us and her looks speak volumes of her cool personality. Today we have some amazing all-black outfits that the actress sported in various events, take a look.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 15
    Paper bag pants and leather top

    Paper bag pants and leather top

    Alia sported a leather top with high waisted black pants.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 15
    One shoulder black playsuit

    One shoulder black playsuit

    Trendy and chic this playsuit is a great choice as party wear.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 15
    Keeping it classy and stylish

    Keeping it classy and stylish

    Another one shoulder polka dot jumpsuit.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 5 / 15
    All the stars

    All the stars

    Her shimmer black gown with white stars was a winner for her Koffee with Karan episode.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 15
    Traditional style up with the best

    Traditional style up with the best

    Acing this desi look with a black Anarkali.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 15
    Another chic jumpsuit

    Another chic jumpsuit

    Black never fails to amuse you.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 15
    Red carpet ready

    Red carpet ready

    Alia wore a black corset dress and we lost our hearts.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 15
    Pretty black Anarkali

    Pretty black Anarkali

    Alia looks surreal in a black Anarkali during one of her promotions.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 10 / 15
    Princess diaries

    Princess diaries

    Her grandeur sequin black dress still seems like a dream.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 11 / 15
    A black Patiala suit

    A black Patiala suit

    Alia's smile in this picture is another shining factor in this picture.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 12 / 15
    When Alia wore a black lehenga

    When Alia wore a black lehenga

    Alia wore a bold black lehenga and won hearts with this iconic look.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 13 / 15
    Another all black desi look

    Another all black desi look

    Alia wore a floral black salwar kameez and we loved it.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 14 / 15
    Chic style mode

    Chic style mode

    When you believe in the mantra of flying in style.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 15 / 15
    Breezy and casual

    Breezy and casual

    We love this maxi dress of the Gully boy star.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

Add new comment

