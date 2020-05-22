Alia Bhatt stepped out in these stunning black outfits and made it our favourite colour again, Check PHOTOS

1 / 15

Alia Bhatt slayed the all black style statement with these outfits

Alia Bhatt is undoubtedly one of the top stars in the country at present. Alia Bhatt started her journey in Bollywood when she was a child. She was first seen in the movie Sangharsh. Later she was seen in Student of The Year alongside co-stars, Varun Dhawan and Siddharth Malhotra in 2012. After her debut film as a leading actor in Student of The Year, Alia Bhatt was next seen in movies such as 2 States, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Badrinath Ki Dulhania and Dear Zindagi, all packed with diverse characters. She was also highly lauded for playing demanding roles in movies such as Highway, Udta Punjab and Raazi. Alia Bhatt was also praised in the movie Gully Boy, for her character as Safeena. Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia is all set to collaborate with her father Mahesh Bhatt in the film Sadak 2. Starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Pooja Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt, and Alia in the lead, the film is a sequel to the 1991 film directed by Mahesh Bhatt. With Sadak 2, Mahesh Bhatt is returning to direction after a long gap. Aside from this, Alia will also be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra with beau Ranbir Kapoor. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Dimple Kapadia, Nagarjuna Akkineni, and Mouni Roy. Brahmastra is slated to come out in December this year. Alia has also started her own youtube channel to keep her fans more connected to her personal life and day to day activities. Among all the leading ladies in Bollywood, if there's one star with a really trendy and young look, it's Alia Bhatt. With her wardrobe choices the Gully Boy actress never fails to amaze us and her looks speak volumes of her cool personality. Today we have some amazing all-black outfits that the actress sported in various events, take a look.

Photo Credit : Instagram