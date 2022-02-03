Alia Bhatt is a stunner even without makeup & these 4 PHOTOS are proof

Alia Bhatt is one of the cutest actresses of the industry and there is no denying this fact. She needs no makeup to look gorgeous and leave all her fans speechless. In this picture she can be seen lying on the sand wearing a blue bikini. The sun shone on her face and Alia looked radiant even without makeup.
Photo Credit : Alia Bhatt/Instagram
Ain't she the cutest? Well, Alia in this picture looks adorable as she poses cutely looking away from the camera and donning a no makeup look.
Alia is a water baby and her Instagram handle is proof of this fact as it is filled with pictures of her posing in front of either a beach or a pool. Well, in this picture the actress is wearing a black hat and yet again with no makeup.
Alia in this picture is wearing a colourful striped tee as she sits in a corner posing for the picture. She looks gorgeous in the picture as ever, without makeup.