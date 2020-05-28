Alia Bhatt to Tara Sutaria: Actresses who donned slit dresses on Koffee with Karan and raised the bar of style

1 / 9

Check out these actresses who donned a slit dress on the talk show

Karan Johar has been blessing our feed with his in house videos of himself with his mom and his twin children Yash and Roohi Johar. In the latest video of lockdown with the Johars, Karan decided to question his children in a rapid-fire as he does on his infamous talk show Koffee with Karan. Captioning the video as"Rapid fire with the only guests I can interview!!! Excuse the originality of my questions#lockdownwiththejohars". After being asked by Karan with whom they wish to play, Yash selects AbRam while Roohi opts for Taimur. For now, though, the two kids have made their choices clear, it'll be pretty adorable to see all four kids come together for a playdate like the good old days post lockdown. One of the most-watched talk shows in the country, Koffee with Karan has given some major headliners in the past and we can't wait for the fresh season post the lockdown. It would right to say that picking out an outfit for a Koffee With Karan episode is considered as same as dressing up for a red carpet event. So we have seen quite a few stars take the extra time to look beautiful on the season last year. Over time if you see the past episodes of the show and the latest ones you will be surprised to see the style evolution of your favourite star on the show. Today we bring to you the most glamorous slit dresses won by actresses on the show. Check them out.

Photo Credit : Instagram