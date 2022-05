1 / 8

Celebs and their golden hour photos

From Alia Bhatt to Vicky Kaushal, B’Town celebrities always have their social media game on point. Be it sharing candid pictures and amazing photoshoots, to posting fun videos and reels, Bollywood celebs know how to keep their fans excited and happy with their Instagram presence. Speaking of pictures and videos, these stars often look absolutely flawless in these snapshots. But, it’s not always makeup, hair, and outfits that do the trick. More often than not, all it takes for a beautiful picture is good lighting. And what can be better than the magic of some golden-hour sunlight!? Our favorite stars have often posted photos basking in the beauty of golden hour. Let’s take a look at a few of those?

Photo Credit : Alia Bhatt Instagram