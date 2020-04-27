X
Alia Bhatt: Video calls, cooking to working from home; An insight into the Brahmastra star's quarantine days

While the lockdown has been extended till 3rd May, we are all finding ways to keep ourselves busy and positive! Here's how Alia Bhatt is spending her days in lockdown. Check it out.
Mumbai
  • 1 / 9
    This is how Alia Bhatt has been spending her quarantine

    This is how Alia Bhatt has been spending her quarantine

    Alia Bhatt made her on-screen debut with the most glamorous role as Shanaya in Karan Johar directorial Student Of The Year alongside Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan in the year 2012. She has been unstoppable ever since as she has proved her versatility and talent with some of the most incredible performance and being a recipient for the Best Actress Award for consecutive years. Alia Bhatt also loves to sing and has given her melodious voice for some of the most amazing songs like Samjhawan, Ikk Kudi, Sooha Saha, Ae Zindagi Gale Laga Le and Humsafar. Apart from being a bundle of talent, the Brahmastra star is also extremely stylish and never fails to impress with her brilliant style game. Be it her airport look, casual outing, parties, award shows or her gorgeous traditional lehengas, she pulls it off with sheer grace and elegance. The actress is currently on a break like everyone else due to lockdown. She has been making the most of her quarantine days as she is cooking, working from home, taking naps to spend time with her cat, she is surely having the time of her life on this much-needed break from her hectic schedules. We have compiled for you all about Alia Bhatt's quarantine and ways that she has been spending this time! Check it out.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 9
    Working from home

    Working from home

    Alia's sister posted this snap of the Gangubai Kathiawadi star working from home.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 9
    Much needed video call with the squad

    Much needed video call with the squad

    The only ways to 'meet' our BFFs amid these times. Alia captioned this snap as, "Alone Together."

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 9
    Back to reading

    Back to reading

    Alia made a new friend amid lockdown as she started reading the Harry Potter series.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 9
    Discovering new talents

    Discovering new talents

    Badrinath Ki Dulhania actress took up a new hobby! Posting about it on social media she wrote, "Stay home & .. learn something new."

    Photo Credit : instagram

  • 6 / 9
    The prettiest sans makeup selfies

    The prettiest sans makeup selfies

    The diva has been blessing her fans with some of the most blissful no-makeup selfies.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 9
    Naps with pet cat Edward

    Naps with pet cat Edward

    Ms Bhatt pretends to nap with pet cat Edward while sister Shaheen snaps them both.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 9
    Pudding in progress

    Pudding in progress

    Shaheen Bhatt's 'pudding' Alia made puddings amid lockdown and shared pictures on her social media!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 9
    Alia turned baker

    Alia turned baker

    She captioned this delicious looking pic as, "Stayed home & .. baked a little with the sister. @shaheenb made the real chocolate cake & I made the grain-free paleo banana bread."

    Photo Credit : Instagram

