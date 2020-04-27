Alia Bhatt: Video calls, cooking to working from home; An insight into the Brahmastra star's quarantine days

1 / 9

This is how Alia Bhatt has been spending her quarantine

Alia Bhatt made her on-screen debut with the most glamorous role as Shanaya in Karan Johar directorial Student Of The Year alongside Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan in the year 2012. She has been unstoppable ever since as she has proved her versatility and talent with some of the most incredible performance and being a recipient for the Best Actress Award for consecutive years. Alia Bhatt also loves to sing and has given her melodious voice for some of the most amazing songs like Samjhawan, Ikk Kudi, Sooha Saha, Ae Zindagi Gale Laga Le and Humsafar. Apart from being a bundle of talent, the Brahmastra star is also extremely stylish and never fails to impress with her brilliant style game. Be it her airport look, casual outing, parties, award shows or her gorgeous traditional lehengas, she pulls it off with sheer grace and elegance. The actress is currently on a break like everyone else due to lockdown. She has been making the most of her quarantine days as she is cooking, working from home, taking naps to spend time with her cat, she is surely having the time of her life on this much-needed break from her hectic schedules. We have compiled for you all about Alia Bhatt's quarantine and ways that she has been spending this time! Check it out.

Photo Credit : Instagram