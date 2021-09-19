Alia Bhatt's beach bikini look to Anil Kapoor & Usain Bolt partying, check out viral photos of the week

1 / 6

Bestie and Beaches

The past week for Bollywood was all about travel as celebrities ventured in the great outdoors either for work or on a holiday. Alia Bhatt, who is super busy with multiple projects, chose a throwback photo from her Maldives vacation earlier this year to wish her bestie. It was Guilty actress Akansha Ranjan's birthday and the girls had gone to Maldives in February. Alia chose a beach photo in which both of them can be seen sitting on the beach with perfectly clear water. Alia's hot pink bikini look was unmissable and so was Akansha's striking purple swimsuit. Other celebrity that took off to a beach locale was Kareena Kapoor along with her family. While the actress remained tight lipped about her location, she was flaunting some of her beach looks for the gram! Take a look at all the hottest viral photos of the week.

Photo Credit : Instagram