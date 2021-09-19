Alia Bhatt's beach bikini look to Anil Kapoor & Usain Bolt partying, check out viral photos of the week

The past week for Bollywood was all about travel as celebrities ventured in the great outdoors either for work or on a holiday. Alia Bhatt, who is super busy with multiple projects, chose a throwback photo from her Maldives vacation earlier this year to wish her bestie. It was Guilty actress Akansha Ranjan's birthday and the girls had gone to Maldives in February. Alia chose a beach photo in which both of them can be seen sitting on the beach with perfectly clear water. Alia's hot pink bikini look was unmissable and so was Akansha's striking purple swimsuit. Other celebrity that took off to a beach locale was Kareena Kapoor along with her family. While the actress remained tight lipped about her location, she was flaunting some of her beach looks for the gram! Take a look at all the hottest viral photos of the week.
Photo Credit : Instagram
Kareena along with Saif Ali Khan, their kids Taimur and Jeh, as well as their nannies left for a holiday last week. They were snapped by the paparazzi at the airport but Kareena hasn't disclosed the location. She is, however, flaunting her beach style and tan and we are all for it.
The actress and reality show judge took a break from her shoot schedule and visited Vaishno Devi along with her friends. Shilpa, who has been staying strong as a rock, is currently managing things with her family members as husband Raj Kundra is not yet bailed. The actress also brought home Ganpati this year and celebrated it with family.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
A moment we least expected! Anil Kapoor took to Instagram to share a series of photos and videos with legendary athletes like Usain Bolt and Mo Farah. The actor was partying with them internationally and had a great time. It truly seemed like a 'Jhakaas' moment as he captioned the photos, "To a legendary night! @usainbolt @hussein_mofarah #DrHansWilhelmMullerWohlfahrt."
Nick Jonas turned a year older and celebrated his 29th birthday. His wife Priyanka Chopra, who was in London, flew down and surprised him with a house party. The couple shared a loved up photo for the gram as Nick called his wife 'the best'. Priyanka's birthday wish for Nick read, "Love of my life. Here’s wishing the kindest most compassionate loving person I know a very happy birthday. I love you baby..Thank you for being you."
Aamir Khan's film Laal Singh Chaddha has been in the making for quite some time and the actor's various looks have gone viral. Last week, the actor was trolled for one of the looks as he was seen wearing high waist denims and a red striped tee. Netizens wondered why was Aamir such an outfit. But alas! The film is the Hindi adaptation of Tom Hanks' Forrest Gump and the look makes total sense.