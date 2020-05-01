/
/
/
Alia Bhatt's BEST lehenga looks that are perfect inspiration for this wedding season
Alia Bhatt's BEST lehenga looks that are perfect inspiration for this wedding season
Alia Bhatt is one of the most stylish actresses of Bollywood. If you are looking for outfit inspiration for the upcoming wedding season, take a look at beautiful lehengas worn by the Alia Bhatt.
Written By
Pinkvilla Desk
5502 reads
Mumbai
Published: May 1, 2020 12:28 pm
-
1 / 10
-
2 / 10
-
3 / 10
-
4 / 10
-
5 / 10
-
6 / 10
-
7 / 10
-
8 / 10
-
9 / 10
-
10 / 10
Add new comment