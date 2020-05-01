X
Alia Bhatt's BEST lehenga looks that are perfect inspiration for this wedding season

Alia Bhatt's BEST lehenga looks that are perfect inspiration for this wedding season

Alia Bhatt is one of the most stylish actresses of Bollywood. If you are looking for outfit inspiration for the upcoming wedding season, take a look at beautiful lehengas worn by the Alia Bhatt.
Mumbai
  • 1 / 10
    Alia Bhatt's stunning lehenga looks

    Alia Bhatt's stunning lehenga looks

    Alia Bhatt is one of the popular celebrities of Bollywood. The stunning actress has successfully carved a niche for herself in B-town. Alia made her Bollywood debut opposite Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra in Karan Johar's Student of the Year. Fans loved for the actress' performance as Shanaya Singhania in SOTY. Post debut, Alia has been taking up challenging roles. She has been a part of several films including Highway, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Kapoor & Sons, Dear Zindagi, Gully Boy, Raazi, Kalank and more. Up next, she will be seen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra which also stars her beau and actor Ranbir Kapoor. Other than that, she will be seen in Sadak's sequel. The actress will be sharing screen space with Aditya Roy Kapur in the same. She also has Karan Johar's Takht in her kitty. Also, she will be making her South debut opposite Ram Charan with SS Rajamouli's RRR. The gorgeous actress is also one of the most fashionable actresses of B-town. She is known to have an impeccable and unbeatable style. Right from rocking a casual look to acing a red carpet look in saree or gown, Alia's style game is always up to the mark. She always impresses the fashion police. When it comes to Indian ensembles, Alia Bhatt knows how to step out in style and give major fashion goals to her fans and followers. Be it slaying in a traditional suit or making a stylish appearance in a saree, Alia knows how to look fabulous and stand out from others. Many times the Takht actress has bowled us over with her stunning desi looks. Right now, if you are looking for outfit inspiration for the upcoming wedding season and more, take a look at beautiful lehengas worn by the Brahmastra star for outfit ideas.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 2 / 10
    Pretty as always

    Pretty as always

    The Raazi actress graced Sonam K Ahuja and Anand S Ahuja's wedding reception together. The actress wore a lehenga by Sabyasachi which she paired with a choker necklace and a mang tika. The actress' hair and makeup were on point.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 3 / 10
    Stunning in white

    Stunning in white

    For a wedding reception in the city, Alia wore a beautiful fully embroidered lehenga by Kanika Kapoor's House of Chikankari which was paired with a matching crop top and a sheer dupatta. She rounded off her look with a pair of gold chand-balis and carried a potli bag with her. She opted for minimal makeup and styled her hair in a bun.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 4 / 10
    Beautiful

    Beautiful

    Alia Bhatt was at her stylish best at Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's wedding. The Gully Boy actress wore a monochrome lehenga choli which had threadwork all over it and sheer dupatta. She rounded off her look with a pair of chandbalis and tied her hair in a bun.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 5 / 10
    Gorgeous and how!

    Gorgeous and how!

    Alia Bhatt made a stunning appearance at Ranbir Kapoor's cousin Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra's wedding reception. The Raazi actress accompanied her beau Ranbir and his mom Neetu Kapoor. She happily posed for the shutterbugs. For the reception, Alia Bhatt wore a pink and green lehenga choli and rounded off her look with a mang tikka and a bindi.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 6 / 10
    Breathtaking

    Breathtaking

    This is one of our favourite looks of the actress. For Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's wedding, Alia wore a bright coloured yellow lehenga designed by Sabyasachi and looked absolutely lovely. The actress completed her look with a beautiful necklace and a bindi.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 7 / 10
    Desi look on point

    Desi look on point

    Alia also graced Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's engagement bash at the Ambani residence in Mumbai. For the bash, Alia wore a gold and silver fully embellished lehenga set by designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. She rounded off her look with a pair of gold earrings and soft makeup.

  • 8 / 10
    Lady in black

    Lady in black

    For Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash, Alia Bhatt wore a beautiful floral embroidered lehenga by designer duo Shyamal and Bhumika. The actress looked stunning as she paired her stunning look with a black stripe breaded dupatta and tiered jhumkas.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 10
    Ravishing

    Ravishing

    The Brahmastra actress shared this stunning pic of hers on Instagram in which she is looking beyond gorgeous. What do you think of this look?

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 10 / 10
    Steal the look

    Steal the look

    Here's another look of the Gully Boy actress that'll leave you convinced that she is one hell of a stunner.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

