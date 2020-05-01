Alia Bhatt's BEST lehenga looks that are perfect inspiration for this wedding season

1 / 10

Alia Bhatt's stunning lehenga looks

Alia Bhatt is one of the popular celebrities of Bollywood. The stunning actress has successfully carved a niche for herself in B-town. Alia made her Bollywood debut opposite Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra in Karan Johar's Student of the Year. Fans loved for the actress' performance as Shanaya Singhania in SOTY. Post debut, Alia has been taking up challenging roles. She has been a part of several films including Highway, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Kapoor & Sons, Dear Zindagi, Gully Boy, Raazi, Kalank and more. Up next, she will be seen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra which also stars her beau and actor Ranbir Kapoor. Other than that, she will be seen in Sadak's sequel. The actress will be sharing screen space with Aditya Roy Kapur in the same. She also has Karan Johar's Takht in her kitty. Also, she will be making her South debut opposite Ram Charan with SS Rajamouli's RRR. The gorgeous actress is also one of the most fashionable actresses of B-town. She is known to have an impeccable and unbeatable style. Right from rocking a casual look to acing a red carpet look in saree or gown, Alia's style game is always up to the mark. She always impresses the fashion police. When it comes to Indian ensembles, Alia Bhatt knows how to step out in style and give major fashion goals to her fans and followers. Be it slaying in a traditional suit or making a stylish appearance in a saree, Alia knows how to look fabulous and stand out from others. Many times the Takht actress has bowled us over with her stunning desi looks. Right now, if you are looking for outfit inspiration for the upcoming wedding season and more, take a look at beautiful lehengas worn by the Brahmastra star for outfit ideas.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani