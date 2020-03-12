/
/
/
Alia Bhatt's BFF and Guilty star Akansha Ranjan Kapoor's 5 interesting revelations about her bestie; Find out
Alia Bhatt's BFF and Guilty star Akansha Ranjan Kapoor's 5 interesting revelations about her bestie; Find out
Alia Bhatt's BFF Akansha Ranjan recently made her big Bollywood debut with Netflix's Guilty. Alia praised her BFFs performance in the same. Today, check out this list of interesting things revealed by Akansha about her BFF Alia Bhatt.
Written By
Pinkvilla Desk
5720 reads
Mumbai
Published: March 12, 2020 03:52 pm
1 / 6
Akansha Ranjan Kapoor's interesting revelations about her BFF
Alia Bhatt's BFF Akansha Ranjan recently made her big Bollywood debut with Netflix's Guilty. The film received a positive response and Akansha as well as Kiara Advani's performance was praised by everyone. Alia took to her Instagram and wrote, "So so proud of you my baby girl @akansharanjankapoor.. I can't believe this is your first film!!!!" Also, Alia was there by Akansha's side during the screening of the film. Anyone who follows Alia knows she has been best friends with Akansha Ranjan Kapoor since childhood. The duo shares an amazing bond with each other. They have been with each other through their best and worst times. Both keep sharing their stunning photos on Instagram giving us major friendship goals. On Friendship Day, Alia shared a video on her YouTube channel wherein the BFFs played a game of how well do they know each other. The actresses revealed some of the most interesting things and gave us an insight into their beautiful friendship. In case you've missed out on any, do not worry as we've got you covered. Check out this list of interesting things revealed by Akansha about her BFF Alia Bhatt.
Photo Credit : Instagram
2 / 6
Who is on Alia's speed-dial?
During the session, Akansha revealed that Ranbir Kapoor is on her best friend's speed-dial. For the uninitiated, Bhatt is dating RK. They will be seen together in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
3 / 6
How many kids does Alia want to have?
Interestingly, Akansha also revealed that Alia wants to have two kids and both boys.
Photo Credit : Instagram
4 / 6
Bhatt's first BF
Spilling beans on Alia's first boyfriend, Guilty star revealed that it was in 6th standard and his name was Adam. She further revealed Alia dumped him the moment he left school and moved on with someone else.
Photo Credit : Instagram
5 / 6
One thing she always carries
The actress revealed no matter what, Bhatt always carries her phone and airpods.
Photo Credit : Instagram
6 / 6
On the music she listens
Turns out Alia listens to the songs Akansha makes her listen to.
Photo Credit : Instagram
Comments
RK does not make much eye contact with AB . Have you guys noticed ?
Add new comment