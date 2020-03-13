Alia Bhatt's CANDID photos show she is one happy soul; Check it out

1 / 8

Alia Bhatt's candid snaps

Alia Bhatt is one of the popular stars of Bollywood. With films like Highway, Raazi, Gully Boy and more, Alia has proved she is more than just a star kid. The actress has earned a name for herself in the industry. Up next, she will be seen opposite her beau and actor Ranbir Kapoor in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra. Other than that, she will also be seen in Sadak 2 and Karan Johar's Takht. In terms of professional life, Bhatt's success says it all. Apart from her stint in films, Alia has won millions of hearts with her stunning looks and a captivating smile. Her bubbly nature is one of the reasons why people adore her so much. She is unarguably one of the most relatable stars of B-town and her social media posts are enough proof of the same. Alia is one of the active celebs on social media. Her Instagram posts are always a treat. Having said that, here are some of her best candid shots that will make you fall in love with her.

Photo Credit : Instagram