Alia Bhatt's CANDID photos show she is one happy soul; Check it out

    Alia Bhatt's candid snaps

    Alia Bhatt is one of the popular stars of Bollywood. With films like Highway, Raazi, Gully Boy and more, Alia has proved she is more than just a star kid. The actress has earned a name for herself in the industry. Up next, she will be seen opposite her beau and actor Ranbir Kapoor in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra. Other than that, she will also be seen in Sadak 2 and Karan Johar's Takht. In terms of professional life, Bhatt's success says it all. Apart from her stint in films, Alia has won millions of hearts with her stunning looks and a captivating smile. Her bubbly nature is one of the reasons why people adore her so much. She is unarguably one of the most relatable stars of B-town and her social media posts are enough proof of the same. Alia is one of the active celebs on social media. Her Instagram posts are always a treat. Having said that, here are some of her best candid shots that will make you fall in love with her.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Sunshine

    Alia captioned this snap as, "Ummm. One holiday please? With extra sunshine & extra trees.. To go :-) thanks."

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Happy soul

    Alia shared this photo of enjoying herself on a swing and it's just too cute to handle.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Reading sessions be like...

    We really wonder what made them laugh at this moment!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    BFF goals

    Every BFFs will relate to this snap!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Pretty as always

    Alia's smile in this snap will brighten up your day.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Girl squad

    This snap of Alia and her girl squad is too cute for words.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Night out with her favourites

    Here's a pic of Alia enjoying a girls night out with her best friends.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

