1 / 10

Check out these trendy caption tee shirts sported by the Alia Bhatt

In 1999 thriller Sangharsh, Alia Bhatt made her acting debut as a child little did we know that this star kid would rule the industry with her talent one day. Post Karan Johar's Student of the Year (2012). her films like Highway, 2 states, Udta Punjab, Dear Zindagi, Raazi, and Gully Boy have made the actress a household name all over the country. Alia Bhatt being a true entertainer she is has been sharing her daily updates with her fans through her social media. She even shared how she is spending some quality time with herself during the lockdown and is busy reading some good books at the moment. The Brahmastra star is catching up with her sister Shaheen Bhatt at home. From indulging in reading to writing to working out, Alia has been relying on all these activities to keep herself busy. A few days back, Shaheen shared a cute photo of Alia pretending to nap with her cat on her bed. However, in another photo shared by Shaheen, we can see Alia looking cute while chilling at home with her sister. Talking about the work front, Alia has some interesting projects in the pipeline. She will be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s much talked about fantasy drama Brahmastra along with beau Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, and Mouni Roy. Besides, the diva is also working on SS Rajamouli’s RRR, Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial Gangubai Kathiawadi, and will be working for the father Mahesh Bhatt’s directorial comeback Sadak 2. Alia is an epitome of grace and style for sure and has been making headlines for some major events of B-Town last year with her fashion statements. Today have a look at her caption tee shirt collection.

Photo Credit : Instagram