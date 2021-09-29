Alia Bhatt's easy breezy style to Deepika's jazzy style: 5 airport looks that left us stunned

4 / 5

Kangana Ranaut's desi avatar

We have often seen Kangana Ranaut displaying her love for sarees whenever she steps out. Be it at airports or at events, the actress carries her saree like a pro and indeed looks like an Indian princess. Well, all her airport looks in which she is wearing a saree are stunning but our heart goes out to this particular yellow saree look. She looks flawless in her hair tied in a bun, black sunglasses and red lipstick.

Photo Credit : Kangana Ranaut's desi avatar