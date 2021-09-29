Alia Bhatt's easy breezy style to Deepika's jazzy style: 5 airport looks that left us stunned

Deepika Padukone is one of the hottest actresses of B-town and she always stuns her fans with her fashion game. The actress always makes head turn when she steps out of her house. If we talk about one of the looks of the actress that really grabbed all the eyeballs was this one. In this look Deepika paired a shiny silver pants with white tee. She completed her look with white sneakers and black sunglasses.
Photo Credit : Pinkvilla
Katrina Kaif is someone who believed in keeping her airport look quite simple. Well, this particular look is quite casual, yet stylish. In this Katrina wore a pair of blue ripped jeans and paired it with a white tee. She wore a black and white checks open buttoned shirt over this.
Kareena Kapoor Khan is a slayer when it comes to fashion and she always keeps her fashion game on point. The actress always carries herself in style and indeed she is a true royalty in every sense. In this particular airport look of the actress, Kareena channeled her inner boss babe avatar. She paired a beige coloured trouser with black tee and a black blazer. Red lipsticks and black sunglasses completed her boss babe look.
We have often seen Kangana Ranaut displaying her love for sarees whenever she steps out. Be it at airports or at events, the actress carries her saree like a pro and indeed looks like an Indian princess. Well, all her airport looks in which she is wearing a saree are stunning but our heart goes out to this particular yellow saree look. She looks flawless in her hair tied in a bun, black sunglasses and red lipstick.
Photo Credit : Kangana Ranaut's desi avatar
Alia Bhatt too always keeps it simple yet stylish whenever she is travelling. Most of us can relate to her style and it is quite comfy. This particular look too appears to be very comfortable and is stylish as well. Alia is slaying in a lime green culotte pants and a similar coloured blazer paired over the same coloured tee.