Alia Bhatt's Gangubai to Deepika Padukone's Piku: 5 strong female characters in mainstream cinema

Some movies are there for fun, some give social messages while others are based on real-life stories. Whatever is the basic plot but it is a no-brainer that the movies are here to tell a story. Today, the Hindi film industry is at its highest point. The audience is loving the kind of content coming out and they are enjoying every bit of it. Fans also get inspired by the cinema. There are some strong female characters that have time and again inspired us to be a better version of ourselves. Or, they have made us learn a thing or two. All in all, movies are part of our lives. From Deepika Padukone's Piku in the movie Piku, Sridevi's Shashi in English Vinglish to Alia Bhatt's recent release Gangubai Kathiawadi, where she played the role of strong and fierce Gangubai, these female characters have definitely impressed us and taught us several things. They encouraged us and influenced us in a good way. So, today let us have a look at five strong female characters played by the actresses in mainstream cinema.
Alia played the role of Gangubai in this biographical drama. This Sanjay Leela Bhansali's epic tale tells us the true story of a naive girl who turned into a strong and fierce individual after facing lots of trouble in her life. Gangubai teaches us the true meaning of life and leadership.
DP essayed the character of Piku in this Shoojit Sircar directorial. Piku challenged the belief that sons should be the caregivers and she takes care of her dad (played by Amitabh Bachchan). She showed that women are no less than any men.
The late actress played the role of Shashi in the movie, which is directed by Gauri Shinde. Shashi shows us that women are more than their kitchens. This character truly challenged the society's perception of a mother. Shashi is a prime example of 'it's never too late to discover yourself'.
The actress essayed the role of Vidya, a pregnant woman who goes to Kolkata in search of her absconding husband in this Sujoy Ghosh directorial. Vidya taught us to be strong, smart, and extremely determined to chase the goal.
Anushka played the role of Meera in the movie, which is directed by Navdeep Singh. Meera's never giving up attitude is worth taking notes of. She is tough and resilient and despite being physically abused and losing her partner, Meera did not leave hope.
