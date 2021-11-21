Alia Bhatt's head turning lehenga outfit to Rajkummar & Patralekhaa's wedding, see viral photos of the week

The wedding season has officially kicked off in Bollywood and elsewhere. To begin with, Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa tied the knot and officially became husband and wife after dating for 11 years. Actors Aditya Seal and Anushka Ranjan also kickstarted their wedding celebrations with several Bollywood celebs in order. Actresses Vaani Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Athiya Shetty among others were in attendance. Alia, however, made heads turn with her lehenga and blouse that she wore for the Sangeet celebrations. The blouse won over a section of social media with fans applauding Alia for not playing it safe. Meanwhile, some others trolled the actress for her fashion sense.
Photo Credit : Pinkvilla
The couple tied the knot in the presence of close family and friends. Their wedding photos collectively sent the Internet into a meltdown as Rajkummar and Patralekhaa looked madly in love. Soon after their wedding, the couple also hosted a reception.
Anushka Sharma rocked a neon swimsuit like a boss as she struck a happy pose in the pool and treated her fans with new photos.
Photo Credit : Instagram
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh decided to spend some quality time together close to nature on their wedding anniversary this year. The duo, who got married on November 14 in 2018, celebrated in Binsar, Uttarakhand. Not just that, the couple also dropped several loved up pictures leaving their fans ecstatic.
Liger team featuring Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday joined international boxer Mike Tyson in Las Vegas for their film's shoot. Charmme Kaur, who is one of the producers of the film has shared a photo of the team with Mike Tyson, featuring Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya and director Puri Jagannadh.
Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan's daughter Aaradhya celebrated her 10th birthday in the Maldives with mum and dad by her side. "My Angel Aaradhya’s 10 You are the reason I breathe my Darling Aaradhya YOU ARE MY LIFE… MY SOUL… I LOVE YOU UNCONDITIONALLY," wrote the actress.