Alia Bhatt's head turning lehenga outfit to Rajkummar & Patralekhaa's wedding, see viral photos of the week

Alia Bhatt makes heads turn

The wedding season has officially kicked off in Bollywood and elsewhere. To begin with, Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa tied the knot and officially became husband and wife after dating for 11 years. Actors Aditya Seal and Anushka Ranjan also kickstarted their wedding celebrations with several Bollywood celebs in order. Actresses Vaani Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Athiya Shetty among others were in attendance. Alia, however, made heads turn with her lehenga and blouse that she wore for the Sangeet celebrations. The blouse won over a section of social media with fans applauding Alia for not playing it safe. Meanwhile, some others trolled the actress for her fashion sense.

Photo Credit : Pinkvilla